It was a strange and embarrassing moment at an Auburn city council meeting Tuesday night, because I’m not supposed to be the center of attention.
Former Mayor Norm Yoder had just delivered a sharp critique of the city’s plan to ease electricity bills for big customers.
Councilman Mike Walter said he’s not good with numbers, but he accepted Yoder’s calculations.
Walter said the only person he knows who is better than Yoder at doing math in his head would be the newspaper editor — me.
Fortunately, I was wearing my coronavirus mask, so you couldn’t see how red my face must have been.
The idea that I’m a faster human calculator than Yoder seems crazy. Auburn’s former mayor was a top-of-the-class engineering student at Purdue University back in the 1970s. I’m a words-and-sentences guy.
But whether it matches Yoder’s talent or not, I do have a hidden knack for numbers.
As I hiked home from the council meeting, I recalled my first college roommate. He often threatened to drag me across campus to my guidance counselor, who would force me to major in something math-related.
Just because I can do math doesn’t mean I like it, I used to argue with him.
I stuck with journalism, which made college a lot more fun, because I enjoyed what I was studying.
On my journey across town, I began to wonder what life would have been like if I’d listened to my roomie.
I might have made a lot more money. Maybe I would have been like the highly paid utility rate consultant who spoke at the council meeting.
My family might have enjoyed the extra cash and the bigger house, except they wouldn’t have been my family, at all, because I never would have moved to Auburn or met my wonderful wife. I could have ended up sad and alone with my spreadsheets.
Three sons and six grandchildren are numbers that matter more than the figures in my bank account.
Math talent didn’t do Yoder much good on Tuesday night. The council voted unanimously to reject his unsolicited advice.
The retired mayor and I shared another thing in common Tuesday night. We were the only two people in the council chambers wearing masks. It was nice to have some company.
I’ve been coming out of social distancing only a couple of times a week to attend city and county government sessions. In all those meetings, I’ve seen only three other people wearing masks — the ex-mayor and two attorneys.
Not a single elected official has been wearing a mask during public meetings — even though the county requires visitors to wear masks in the courthouse, and Auburn is recommending face coverings for visitors in city buildings.
Apparently, wearing a mask brands me as a liberal, even though it seems like a pretty conservative strategy to me.
One definition says a conservative defends the status quo. I happen to like my status quo of breathing freely, walking around upright and living in my house instead of a hospital.
Statistics about the coronavirus tend to start arguments, but here’s one stat I find noncontroversial: Through some combination of luck and skill, my home county of DeKalb consistently ranks among Indiana’s 10 safest counties in this pandemic.
Only one out of every 2,000 residents in DeKalb County has tested positive for COVID-19. I don’t need a calculator to tell you that’s 0.05%.
That’s a statistic everybody can love. Who wouldn’t want to wear a mask, if it helps to conserve that enviable number?
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.