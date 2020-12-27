Q. Several years ago, my son and I replaced the windows of an old house that we remodeled and sold. In that case the window project went smoothly by taking out the double hung sashes, cleaning the existing jambs, and installing the pocket windows into the openings. The frame and sash of the replacement pocket windows slid nicely into place where we sealed and caulked the space and installed trim to cover the gap on both the inside and outside of the window. The house that we are now working on is of a different generation of construction where the windows are aluminum frames that sit behind a brick veneer on the front of the house and have trim and siding that covers the window flanges on the rest of the house. In this case I do not see that there is an existing window jamb that remains. So how do we install the pocket window into those different openings? — Allen of Noble County
A. Yes, the window project you are describing is different depending on the era that the house was constructed. The type of home you are describing is constructed differently from the previous one and requires different problem solving.
The windows of the current house are secured by nailing a nailing flange that is part of the frame of the window and are usually nailed in place. In the case where the windows are surrounded by a brick veneer the typical approach is to remove the window glass from the old unit, cut the steel or aluminum frame and use a come along to pull the frame to the inside of the opening. Doing this pulls the nails with the frame to the inside of the opening without disrupting the brick veneer.
You can do the same thing where there is siding but usually it disrupts the trim of the window and then requires removal of the trim to access the nails that need to be removed to remove the window.
Keep in mind that the windows now do not have any frame to get maintained so this usually requires reworking of both the interior and exterior trim as part of the process.
You will want to insert wood as possible in the gap between the siding or brick and the wall framing so you can properly air seal and secure the new window.
