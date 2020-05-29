A certain number of years ago our son-in-law Diego was born on this day.
I don’t know when we will be able to see him and our daughter Catherine and their two children because Santiago, Chile, has once again entered a total lockdown. But we were blessed to celebrate Christmas with them in Key West with my father and our son, Paul, and Leith, of Tunisia.
To celebrate from afar, I asked Diego’s wonderful mother, Maria Soledad, to share a story about Diego for this column.
With help with translation from Catherine, I am letting you know that Diego, as a little boy, was very mischievous (the Spanish word Maria Soledad used was naughty but I like mischievous better). He was a Boy Scout, and loved camping, soccer, tennis, ping pong and being with his friends.
School was about three blocks from home and every school day morning, Maria Soledad would ask Diego and his older brother Felipe if they were forgetting anything and Diego and Felipe would always answer no.
School began at 8 a.m. and on the way the three of them would review what the boys were learning or discuss activities with friends. One day when they reached the school, Diego told Maria Soledad, “My backpack was left behind.” She had no choice but to return to the house to look for it ... Unfortunately, this ended up happening several times.
Now here comes the funny part. Fast forward a few decades. Diego is now married, the father of two, and his wife is out of town on a research project. Maria Soledad is staying with Diego to help with the kids while Catherine is gone. One morning after the four of them had breakfast together Diego brushed his teeth and went immediately to work.
A few minutes later, someone knocked on the door. It was Diego. Maria Soledad asked him. “What happened?!” To which Diego replied, “I forgot my backpack, Mom!” Diego took his backpack and Maria Soledad had a fit of uncontrollable laughter at the way history was repeating itself!
And here are two more stories about husbands and fathers!
The first was shared by Kim Pippenger about her husband Tom. They used to live in Kendallville but now they live in Fort Wayne. About 10 days ago, Tom went to the grocery for them. When he got home, Kim asked him how it went. Tom replied, “It was like going to a Colts football game: crowded and expensive!”
“That’s my guy,” Kim said. “He still makes me laugh!”
And here is another story about a husband and father who makes people laugh. Ismail is the grandfather of two of my sister Sally’s granddaughters, Salma and Florentina. They live in Tulln, Austria. Recently the community of about 18,000 was “re-opened” after seven weeks of lockdown. As of right now, there are no COVID-19 cases in Tulln. To keep it that way, everyone is required to wear masks in stores and most other public places.
Ismail, who loves ice cream, took Salma and Florentina with him to get some — one of their first outings after being at home for seven weeks! They got the ice cream but on the way home Salma said she had to go to the bathroom. Ismail told her to wait until they got home but she said she could not wait.
So he found a business with a restroom and hustled Salma in. While 5-year-old Salma was in the bathroom, Ismail realized with horror that he had forgotten his mask! When she was done, he tried to leave as quickly as possible.
But a clerk spotted them and asked him to put on his mask. Ismail said he couldn’t because it was in his car; but the clerk would not give in. In a very angry tone, the clerk insisted he put his mask on ... Ismail repeated again and again that the mask was in the car.
Finally he was able to escape with Salma back to his car — where he discovered his mask was not in the car, it was peeking out of his pocket.
Faiza, the daughter of Ismail and mother of Salma and Florentina, surmises the clerk could see his mask peeking out of his pocket and that is why she was so insistent that he put it on!
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished, and through this column they can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
