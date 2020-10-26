The National Retail Federation estimates that $2.6 billion was spent on candy for Halloween 2019.
Most candy wrappers contain plastic and aluminum and cannot be recycled, says a June 23, 2019 article at candyclub.com. “Recycling mixed materials like candy wrappers or potato chip bags is simply too labor-intensive and expensive to be worth it.”
Candy wrappers are often too small to pass through a recycling machine so they are diverted to a landfill where plastics make up almost 20% of all municipal solid waste, says RTS, a waste handling service headquartered in New York.
Doting parents and eager children alike look forward to getting dressed up in creative costumes and taking to the streets on Halloween, with the reward being a bucket full of treats.
“When the custom of trick-or-treating started in the 1930s and early 1940s, children were given everything from homemade cookies and pieces of cake to fruit, nuts, coins and toys. In the 1950s, candy manufacturers began to get in on the act and promote their products for Halloween, and as trick-or-treating became more popular, candy was increasingly regarded as an affordable, convenient offering,” says an Oct.15 report by History. “It wasn’t until the 1970s, though, that wrapped, factory-made candy was viewed as the only acceptable thing to hand out to all the little ghosts and goblins that showed up on people’s doorsteps. A key reason for this was safety, as parents feared that real-life boogeymen might tamper with goodies that weren’t store-bought and sealed.”
The candy.com article provided suggestions for those who “love sweets and the planet.” They include:
• Find niche recycling services like TerraCycle, which handles materials that are difficult to recycle, keeping them out of landfills. To learn more, go to terracycle.com.
• Upcycle wrappers into crafts.
• Buy candy in bulk.
Recycle Track Systems, which does business simply as RTS, works with commercial businesses and communities across the U.S.
“The good news is there are many ways to reduce, reuse or recycle this unnecessary waste, and focusing on those shiny wrappers or other contributors to Halloween plastic waste is a great place to start,” says an Oct. 22 blog at rts.com. It suggests looking for candy wrapped in paper or cardboard, which is more recyclable.
“If you’re looking to go zero waste, then the best type of packaging is no packaging at all. For Halloween candy, this may mean thinking outside the candy box and choosing alternatives like mandarins and bananas. Buy it loose and use your own bags to purchase it from the store,” says the blog.
