As a boy of 5 or 6, I would sit on my grandparents’ porch at the west edge of Kendallville and watch the cars whiz by on U.S. Highway 6.
I learned to identify the cars by make and model. This amused me and amazed my elders, and sometimes it earned me a piece of candy.
This may have foreshadowed that two decades later, I would move a few miles east to Auburn, a city that is crazy about cars.
I’ve learned a lot more about automobiles over the years, but somewhere along the line, the variety of cars grew so vast that I couldn’t keep up with my little, mental stunt.
Sometimes the urge still strikes. I was strolling down Auburn’s main drag last week when I was passed by a car called a Sentra.
“Is it a Nissan or a Toyota?,” I asked myself. And what is a Sentra, anyway — the way you pronounce “sentry” if you live south of Indianapolis?
I determined that the Sentra is a Nissan, and its smaller sibling is a Versa, whatever that is. Maybe the second half of “vice-versa?”
Who thinks up these names for cars? They must have made more sense when I was able to memorize them as a kid.
The brand names for automobiles usually come from the men who first built them — Ford, Chevrolet, Olds, and locally, Cord and Duesenberg.
Occasionally, cars took on the names of famous men who didn’t know a piston from a carburetor — Lincoln, for one, and Studebaker’s short-lived Rockne.
A few are named after the cities where they originated — Pontiac and, of course, Auburn.
Model names get more creative, although at a basic level, some give you actual information, such a Lincoln Town Car or the Auburn Boattail Speedster.
The best model names lend a suggestion of exotic locations or speed — think of the Chevy Bel Air, Malibu and Monte Carlo, or the Dodge Charger.
I’d give Ford the award for the best model names in automotive history, starting with the Mustang and its suggestion of wild, uncontrolled muscularity, and its cousin, the untamed Mercury Cougar. Joining that distinguished list is the rugged Bronco, not to mention the fabulous moniker of Thunderbird.
My own history of automotive ownership started, somewhat foolishly, with a Triumph Spitfire. It sounds feisty, taking its name proudly from the British fighter planes of World War II.
If those fighters were as unreliable as my sports car, no wonder the English needed our help to fight off the Nazis. I’m glad I never had to take my little convertible into war, because on too many days it wouldn’t even take me to work.
These days, my driveway is occupied by a Ford Focus ST. The assembly workers must have been “focus”-ing on their jobs when they put it together, because it’s my best car so far.
My beautiful wife, Betsy, drives a Ford Flex — one of those descriptive names, because it’s so flexible as a cross between a van and a station wagon. I call it Betsy’s Bus.
Then there’s my new obsession, a work-in-progress 1976 Chevy El Camino, designed to be a car that looks like a pickup truck.
The El Camino name tells you little, except that its Spanish origin suggests it should be driven around the Southwest deserts.
El Camino translates to “the walk.” I think you would have bought an El Camino, or any car, precisely because you didn’t want to walk — although because my vehicle is 44 years old, sometimes that’s what I end up doing, anyway.
