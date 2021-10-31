Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks had his official @RepJimBanks account suspended from Twitter on Oct. 23.
Banks — in a tweet I won’t transcribe here — took a pot shot at Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, after she became the first transgender four-star officer in any of the nation’s eight uniformed services.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy congratulated Levine on Twitter, recognizing that accomplishment and adding that she was the first woman to receive a four-star designation in the U.S. Public Health Commission Corps, which ultimately drew Banks’ suspension-earning commentary.
Banks has risen to the role of the GOP’s latest culture warrior, crusading against whatever the latest outrage of the week is.
Today he is very different from the subdued, honestly borderline boring candidate I interviewed for the first time at the Albion Pizza Depot back in summer 2016 before he was elected to Congress.
Twitter suspended Banks’s account and he immediately jumped to his less-followed personal account to proclaim his victimhood.
“Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT. I won’t back down ... Big Tech must be held accountable!” he tweeted on Oct. 23.
Here’s a FACT: His account was suspended because it violated Twitter’s hateful conduct policy.
As stated in that policy (my emphasis added): “We prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”
Accountability starts at the source, by taking responsibility for your own actions. You broke the rules — written and available and clear, not arbitrary or capricious, that you agreed to when you signed up to become a member of their site — and faced the consequence.
Twitter is a private business. Speech on its platform is not granted carte blanche. Use of the social media sites falls under their terms of use, that users must agree to in order to use them. If people object to those terms, they’re not obligated to utilize the product.
Is enforcement consistent or equal or perfect? Absolutely not. More and more people are coming to recognize that the social media sites we once viewed as fun and useful are now increasingly becoming toxic influences on the globe.
But in the same way that police don’t stop every car that’s speeding and don’t catch every person using methamphetamine, it doesn’t mean that you’re being oppressed if/when you do get caught in the middle of, beyond a reasonable doubt, violating those rules.
Furthermore, beyond any political implications Banks and others want to claim, let’s face it, at the core, the tweet was simply disrespectful for the sole purpose of being disrespectful.
I’m not one to be throwing stones in glass houses — snarking on my @SteveGKPC Twitter account from time to time is one of my pastimes (and I occasionally get reminded by management that I need to stop doing it). There are plenty of tweets I write out and then delete before posting after pausing to consider them, because I realize I’m not making any point and instead just acting like a jerk.
At the core of Banks’ much-deserved suspension is this other FACT too:
Transgender people are people, deserving of basic human dignity.
They’ve lived a different life experience, made different life choices, faced likely a variety of challenges from choosing a path that would fall outside of typical societal norms of days gone by.
I suspect that Banks wouldn’t be so openly disrespectful to Dr. Levine over her gender if he crossed paths with her in person in Washington some day. I’d hope he’d have more common decency to, at the bare minimum, be polite and hospitable to a fellow human being.
But hate speech works by framing different people as somehow “less than,” as worthy of scorn or discrimination.
You’d suspect after the rapid advancement and acceptance of people gay and lesbian by many Americans and the rejection of past policy created at denying them rights that other people get to enjoy by virtue of just being themselves, there would be consideration that maybe acting nasty toward the next minority group in line might not be a winning strategy to appeal to the hearts and minds of the American people.
That whole “love thy neighbor” thing isn’t a terribly difficult concept to grasp, in my opinion.
But if Banks wants to think Twitter shouldn’t try to protect transgender people from targeted vitriol because they’re not worthy of, at minimum, basic dignity, and that’s he’s persecuted and righteous in his fight to restore his privilege to not hit that lowest of low bars, fight on, I guess.
To me, at least, that doesn’t really feel like the moral high ground he apparently perceives it to be.
steve garbacz is executive editor for KPC Media and editor of The News Sun. He may be contacted at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
