I have been voting in Indiana primary elections since 1960. I have voted in public restrooms, churches, garages, armories and a variety of other places. This will be the first year I ever voted absentee. Intellectually, I tell myself that it is probably safe now to vote in person, but emotionally I have difficulty. This will also be first time in a long time that I turned down working at the polls.
The restrictions that have been made to fight the Covid-19 virus have changed how candidates campaign. Rallies of any kind are out. Door-to-door campaigning would seem to be on hold. This is the first year I got an email from a candidate that encouraged me to vote absentee and provided the form for me to apply. There are still the trusty yard signs and ads in the newspapers. The post office continues doing a big business with political mailings.
Diane and I have both sent off our absentee ballots. The process was fairly simple. The instructions were clear and comprehensive. I double checked to make sure I was voting for the candidates of my choice for the few contested races. I have the satisfaction that I have done my civic duty as a citizen of the United States, the State of Indiana, and the county of Marshall. However, I am looking forward to the fall and voting in person. Wonder if we will still be wearing face coverings?
I think we can add to the list of people who have gone the extra mile during the pandemic, all of those who make it possible for elections to take place. Under normal circumstances they work tirelessly to make sure that every citizen who wants to vote has the opportunity. It takes a lot of work to have an election run smoothly. This year their job has been even more difficult. The primary election had to be moved from May 5 to June 2. Because of the threat of the virus, the already difficult task of finding poll workers has become even harder.
In Luke 15 Jesus tells a parable about a great banquet. “Someone gave a great dinner and invited many. At the time for the dinner he sent his slave to say to those who had been invited, ‘Come; for everything is ready now.’ But they all alike began to make excuses. The first said to him, ‘I have bought a piece of land, and I must go out and see it; please accept my regrets.’ Another said, ‘I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I am going to try them out; please accept my regrets.’ Another said, ‘I have just been married, and therefore I cannot come.’” (Luke 14:16b-20)
Almost every May and November the citizens of Indiana receive an invitation to help determine the future course of our state and nation. Unfortunately, just like those invited to the great banquet many find excuses why they can not participate. This is especially true for the May primaries where the voter turnout is low. This year to the normal list of excuses for not voting can be added fear of being exposed to Covid-19. The ability to vote absentee without ever leaving one’s homes pretty well eliminates this new excuse and dispels quite a few of the others.
Larry J. Sabato, a political scientist and analyst, has said, “Every election is determined by the people who show up.” Polls mean nothing when it comes to actually determining who wins elections. What actually counts are those who make the effort to vote. This is a way for a person to express their preferences in a way that really does make a difference. Two ways that are open to all of us to show up is by voting early or by absentee ballot.
Dr. Theodore Hesburgh, former president of Notre Dame University, has described voting as a civic sacrament. It is a symbolic way that all of us can affirm our being a citizen of the United States of America. Let us all take advantage of the invitation that is being given to participate in this year’s primary election here in Indiana, by voting in person on June 2, by voting early, or by voting absentee.
