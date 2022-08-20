The SAVE the DATE card came a few months ago. The invitation arrived a few weeks ago.
DeKalb High School Class of 1972 will have its 50-year class reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Kruse Plaza south of Auburn.
Fifty years?
The original DeKalb High School gymnasium was a hot, muggy place on May 21, 1972. Families and friends packed the bleachers all the way to the rafters. The audience used the programs as fans to keep cool.
Commencement included speakers, band music, choir songs and more speakers before Superintendent James Watson and Principal Tilson King handed us our diplomas. Some classmates wasted no time in opening the cover to see if their diploma was signed.
Our class held the record for the school’s largest class for a good number of years. We were an early product of the consolidation of Ashley, Waterloo and Auburn in the mid-1960s. The Auburn kids outnumbered the Ashley kids about two to one, but the brand new high school was new terrain, a level playing field where students, teachers and the building were all new.
At more than 300 students, we didn’t know all of our classmates. Students were in “tracks” back then, either collegiate prep or vocational, and then whether you were in band or choir. We tended to see the classmates in our own track most often.
For graduation, I ended up walking with classmate Al Berry. I never had a class with him and only met him when we had commencement practice. We walked together for commencement and I never saw him again. He was on the “missing” list by our five-year class reunion.
I never looked back too much after I got out of high school. I went on to college, met many new friends and started a career. I never quite related to people who said their high school years were the best of their lives.
Time has altered my perception of class reunions. I brushed off the early reunions, seeing no reason to attend an event with the popular kids who ignored me in high school. Later on, I had to work on several of the reunion dates so I wasn’t able to attend, even if I had wanted to go. In 50 years, I’ve attend two reunions, the 15th and the 40th.
Attending those reunions changed my mind. Maturity hits all of us sooner or later. The reunion helped us to reconnect, even with the classmates we thought wouldn’t even remember us. I found it interesting to see where each person’s life had taken them and what had happened, good or bad.
Fifty years has gave me some perspective into where our class fit into the times we live in.
The Watergate break-in that brought down Richard Nixon’s presidency in 1974 happened a mere three weeks after we graduated. I spent the first two years at Manchester College glued to a dorm TV between classes, watching the Watergate hearings reveal the shenanigans of a U.S. president and the lengths to which he and his cohorts would go to cover it up.
It took two years for Nixon to resign in the face of impeachment. Some of his minions went to prison; others faded into obscurity. There were many actors — newspaper reporters, a lawyer and a political wife — in the political drama as well a mystery characters like Deep Throat. The FBI agent was finally outed as Deep Throat four decades later, shortly before his death.
It’s déjà vu in 2022. We’re watching another congressional committee conduct Jan. 6 hearings on the shenanigans of an ex-president and the lengths he went to remain in power. There are many players on this modern stage, too, and some of them will go to prison.
The similarities of Watergate and the Jan. 6 hearings made me think about all the changes that have happened in 50 years — and what hasn’t changed.
A half century later, women are still fighting for equality in the workplace, equal pay, reproductive freedom and body autonomy. I thought in 1972 that these issues would be resolved in my lifetime, and it’s disappointing to see we’ve gone backward.
Women in Indiana now have fewer rights than guns. I guess I’ll dust off my sign that says “I can’t believe we’re still fighting for this — .” and keep fighting for the rights of my granddaughter’s generation.
Technology has exploded in a way we never imagined then. I took a computer class as a college freshman, using a computer the size of the room and learning to create the punch cards that would make it operate. Now we carry a computer in the cell phone in our back pocket.
Talk of a class reunion leads me to a two-part question:
What did I think life was going to be when I graduated?
How has life actually turned out?
So I wrote the check for the dinner reservation. I’m going to the reunion to celebrate the lives that we’ve all had, and remember those classmates who are no longer in this life.
