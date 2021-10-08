Uncle Ivan just celebrated his 40th birthday so his brother Jaer commented to his wife, Lucretia, how close to 40 she is, which eventually led Jaer and Lucretia to asking their daughter Alessandra, 6, what she thinks she will be like when she’s 40. This is the conversation that followed:
Alessandra: I’ll be 20% more stressed.
Lucretia: 20% more stressed?
Alessandra: Well, maybe 40%. I’ll have to work, get the kids to school, make dinner, make sure everyone does their chores ... I’ll definitely be stressed.” — Lucretia Cardenas (mother of Alessandra) of Texas
+++
Luke, 2 1/2, is both a sore winner and a sore loser. At night, he always wants to race his father to the top of the stairs in their house. When he gets to the top first, he stands there and taunts his father, declaring “I won!” But if his father speeds past him and gets to the top of the stairs first, he starts crying. He needs a lesson in sportsmanship! — Steve Garbacz (father of Luke)
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared the following stories about their sons, Levi and Henry.
On a blackboard Levi, 8, made a chore chart. According to the rules set by Levi, if Henry, who is in kindergarten, doesn’t clean, then he owes Levi between $1 and $20.
Levi: This is the best way to live a good life! (He gave his life advice while lying under a pile of warm clothes fresh from the dryer.)
Henry, when asked to hurry a little: I’m not a slow-poke, I’m a fast-poke!
+++
Diane was traveling to Virginia with their daughter, Angie, and Angie’s 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. Paul told his Grandpa Mike he would get him whatever he wanted. So Mike told him he’d like a million dollars. Paul, without missing a beat, said, “Sorry, Grandpa, I left my billfold at home!” — Diane Mapes of Auburn
+++
Oliver, 3, told his mother he wanted for Christmas: “Binoculars, ski poles, sunglasses, all the one big present!”
Here is another Oliver story. When the kids ask Catherine to do something and she is busy doing something else, she tells them they have to be patient because she can’t do many things at one time because she only has two hands. So Priscilla, 5, would routinely tell Oliver, when their mother was busy, “Oliver, Mommy, can’t help you right now because she is not an octopus.” One day unfortunately Priscilla scratched Oliver and it made him bleed and Oliver looked at in the mirror and said, “Mommy, it’s not getting better.” Catherine said, “Don’t worry. Jesus will heal your boo-boo. You have to eat good food, get lots of rest and Jesus will heal your boo boo. But He will do it gradually. He is not going to do it overnight. Oliver replied, “Yes, Mommy, because Jesus is not an octopus!” — Catherine of Santiago, Chile
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.