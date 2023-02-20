History truly is cyclical.
In an effort to try to transform America back to the 1950s, we've managed to revive one of the more despicable fads of that era — McCarthyism.
Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy was, in some ways, responsible for creating the Red Scare of the 1950s, the notion that Communists were lurking in the shadows in every corner of America waiting for their chance to undermine democracy, destroy America and overthrow the country.
McCarthy was the leader of the national witch hunt, going after Hollywood, teachers, labor unions, journalists, colleges, etc. to root out and quash their subversive influence on the country. He was also a bitter opponent of progressive New Deal policies that greatly expanded the national safety net.
Sound familiar? It should, because it's basically the exact same playbook we hear nowadays on the far-right.
The thing about McCarthyism is that it was a lot of smoke with little to no fire. It was a movement born of paranoia and furthered with lots of bold claims but little to no substantial evidence. It played off fears of Stalinist Russia and projected it everywhere, even places it obviously wasn't.
I stumbled across this poster from the "Keep America Committee" in 1955 (even their advocacy groups sound the same as those that have popped up today), and had to laugh at how it could read like a Facebook rant or Twitter thread nowadays.
"Polio serum — it is reported, has already killed and maimed children; its future effects on minds and bodies cannot be gauged. This vaccine drive is the entering wedge for nation-wide socialized medicine," the poster reads.
Sound familiar? "Hrrrg errrg the COVID vaccine is a government bioweapon meant to depopulate the Earth! We can't know the long-term effects of this experimental globalist vaccine HERP DERP!"
"Mental hygiene is a subtle and diabolical plan of the enemy to transform a free and intelligent people into a cringing horde of zombies," the Keep America Council warns.
Sound familiar? Every government institution is out to "indoctrinate" our youth in America-hating Neo-Marxists!
It's everywhere! Well, I mean, K-12 schools don't actually teach CRT, but social-emotional learning is really CRT even though it's not called that and is nothing like that. And Taco Tuesday at the cafeteria? Globalist indoctrination to encourage open borders so that hordes of immigrants can flood into America and erase our white culture!
And don't forget the litter boxes in classrooms for students that identify as cats except for the fact that we can't actually produce a litter box in a school anywhere and yet gullible alarmists continue to propagate the myth.
You're blind if you can't see it, apparently.
All you need is a foothold. You can catch one or two actual Communist agents and then extrapolate via imagination.
Meanwhile the investigation or threat of investigation itself was enough to ruin people, because the tactics of McCarthyism were pretty similar to what we see today.
"So, you're a Communist, huh?"
"No," you might reply.
"Yes you are!"
"Uh, no. Do you have any proof!"
"SOCIALIST!"
I've always wondered how exhausting it must be to keep up those levels of paranoia. Like, the people who spend all day consuming conspiracy media and searching the web for proof to validate it, how tiring must it be to constantly be in a state of worry that society is going to end tomorrow?
The difference today is that while you have some McCarthy-like characters, namely in an ex-president who demands absolute and utter loyalty to him regardless, the process has become more decentralized. The web era has allowed the influence of McCarthy to spread in a much wider fashion, many individual beacons echoing it out to those who are willing to listen.
It's furthered by the notion that criticism can't exist. Nowadays if you find fault with something in the country, it apparently means that you hate America and everything it stands for.
Back in the 1950s, we had a Supreme Court that stood for our institutions against the witch hunts perpetrated by McCarthy, and a president in Eisenhower who worked behind-the-scenes to undermine his message. There was a strong central media and trusted newsmen like Edward Murrow who could expose McCarthy for the huckster he was.
Is that the same environment we live in today? Probably not.
The recent court filings in the defamation suit filed by Dominion voting company against Fox News shows glimpses of a outlet that well knew it was feeding views election fraud bull plop but kept doing it anyway, citing fears that if it started telling the truth viewers would turn to even more dishonest outlets like Newsmax.
In the end, McCarthyism was a fad that eventually died out. The Senate passed a resolution condemning his behavior and he was politically destroyed, more or less putting and end to the movement.
Here we are, 70 years later, and, unsurprisingly, America wasn't overthrown by the Communists supposedly lurking everywhere.
Because, in reality, it wasn't everywhere.
America persevered and grew, as it always has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.