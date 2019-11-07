What is happening in Chile?
Ben Jansen, a senior at East Noble who spent nearly two months in Chile this summer, didn’t see Chile’s massive protests that began Oct. 18 coming.
For him, this past summer in Chile represented possibly the “greatest experience” of his life.
Son of Dr. Doug and Susan Jansen of Kendallville, Ben spoke to the Kendallville Rotary Club Oct. 29 about his six weeks in the Indiana University Honors Program in Foreign Language for Spanish-intensive summer study.
Ben lived with a Chilean family in Viña del Mar, a coastal city northwest of Santiago, attended classes daily and spoke only Spanish for six weeks.
Because Chile is in the southern hemisphere, Ben was there during Chile’s winter. He wore an overcoat most of the time. Although their apartment was well-built and modern, his host family did not have central heating.
Following the IU program, Ben traveled in Chile with his parents and older brother.
A country of 18 million, Chile has been known as having one of the strongest economies and most stable governments in Latin America. But it also has immense economic inequality and that is what caused the protests.
With the IU program, Ben visited one of Chile’s massively under-funded public schools. Children in families that can afford it go to private schools. A few benefit from highly-competitive scholarships.
Chile erupted into chaos on Oct. 18 when subway fares were raised and riots broke out. President Sebastian Piñera responded with disproportionate force. His politically inept — sometimes erroneous — comments further inflamed protestors. Demonstrations and vandalism spread.
Violence peaked during the week that followed. Nineteen people lost their lives and about 2,500 people were injured, but our daughter Catherine, who lives in Santiago, said she never felt in danger. They respected the curfew and knew where not to go.
Catherine does not think things would have played out this way if Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010; 2014-2018) were still president.
Over 200 law professors have signed an open letter denouncing the government’s violence against the protesters. On Oct. 24 Bachelet, now the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, announced that she would be sending a team to investigate, according to an article in The New York Times.
Demonstrations, mainly peaceful, are continuing nationwide. The list of grievances is long: the high cost of living, poverty-level retirement incomes, inadequate and expensive health care, poor public education, to name a few.
During the past few decades many services have been privatized or semi-privatized — energy, water, roads, health care, social security, education — increasing the burden on people.
Political parties in Chile have greatly weakened as institutions, and fewer and fewer Chileans approve of the performance of political parties and Congress. Chileans do not feel represented by their political parties nor the political establishment.
Ben didn’t see the protests coming and even Catherine, a political scientist, and her husband, a Chilean businessman, were surprised.
“Everyone was totally surprised,” Catherine told me Monday. “In Chile this just doesn’t happen. Violence in Brazil and other countries happens all the time. It is almost part of people’s daily lives. But this kind of violence is extremely rare in Chilean history.”
During a video conversation, Catherine and I squeezed in some political discussion between the grandchildren’s antics as they sought screen time, too.
“We will be in crisis for months,” Catherine predicted. She anticipates big changes to Chile’s constitution.
Although Piñera has rolled back the fare hike and announced measures to improve social inequality, Catherine does not believe the president, who has a 13% approval rating, will recover. He has 2 1/2 years left in his term. According to a recent poll, 86% of Chileans support the current social movement and 55% have participated in the protests in some way.
In Catherine and Diego’s neighborhood, the demonstrations are relatively small. She said “it’s not dangerous at all” but she emphasized that it’s important to remember that Chilean police often do not respect human rights.
“Police often start spraying protesters with water or shooting them with rubber bullets,” Catherine said. “There is little debate over whether the police have violated human rights. They undoubtedly have. But there is ongoing debate about whether these violations are systematic. So protesters have to be really careful not to do anything that could provoke the police.”
The marches are not ideologically right vs. left. They amount to a fundamental questioning of an economic and political model.
Only about 15% of the population is making more than 850,000 pesos a month ($1,170). Meanwhile, Chilean senators take home around $8,300 month, not including benefits. A cut in the senators’ salaries has been proposed.
A while back, President Piñera’s brother, José Piñera, redesigned the pension system, privatizing it. Retirement income (as of 2016) is about $315 a month. The companies that manage those funds are profitable.
One protester carried a banner that read “I am not afraid to die; I am afraid to retire.”
Catherine said one of the popular catch phrases now is “Chile woke up.”
Projected growth for Chile’s third quarter is low, only about 2.2%, Catherine said.
A hot debate in Chile today revolves around whether and how to write a new constitution. The current constitution was written under military dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1980.
“Although it has been amended several times, many believe that Chile needs a new constitution in order to restore legitimacy and implement structural changes for a new social pact,” Catherine said.
“A ‘nuevo pacto social.’”
Should people re-consider plans to visit Chile in the near future?
“It actually would be a really interesting time to come,” she said. “In terms of politics, it’s a very interesting time. There are definitely reasons to be hopeful.”
