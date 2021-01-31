KENDALLVILLE — A feel-good story about a Spencerville couple celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary captured a lot of readers this week as people enjoyed this three-quarter century love story.
Clarence and Jackie Hull of Spencerville had a rocky start during World War II, but the 25-year-old Clarence was persistent in his attempts to woo then-18-year-old Jackie.
They were married on Jan. 26, 1946 and have been together ever since.
After living in Fort Wayne for a time and running a phone company in Wawaka, they settled in Spencerville in 1958 and have been there for more than the last half century.
The story got popular on Facebook this past week and people clicked through to read the story about this long-married couple.
Here are the Top 10 stories of the week from Jan. 21-27 on kpcnews.com:
1) Spencerville couple mark 75 years together — 2,822 pageviews
2) Woman jailed on meth, gun charges — 2,181 pageviews
3) Angola Police step up to help family in need — 1,124 pageviews (2,746 total)
4) Dana parts and packaging center in Albion to close — 1,096 pageviews
5) Council mulling option to protect monument from protestors — 982 pageviews (1,078 total)
6) Garrett firefighters responded to 425 calls in 2020 — 888 pageviews
7) Kendallville says no to trash service opt outs — 871 pageviews
8) Driver arrested after 100 mph chase — 867 pageviews
9) Man arrested for B&E in Orland — 818 pageviews (2,884 total)
10) Trial of Garrett woman accused of murder rescheduled — 815 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page the Spencerville anniversary story, Sen. Mike Braun supporting a constitutional amendment to set Congressional term limits and an update on area vaccination rates were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 26: Legendary radio host Paul Harvey would have loved this story — 7,442 people reached, 704 reactions, 51 shares, 100 comments
Jan. 26: The amendment would cap Congressional terms at three in the House (six years) and two in the Senate (12 years) — 6,031 people reached, 393 reactions, 24 shares, 89 comments
Jan. 22: The four-county area is just shy of vaccinating 5% of the total population at this point. The supply of vaccines being shipped to the region is the limiting factor in getting out more shots faster — 4,635 pageviews, 13 reactions, three shares, 33 comments
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about Steuben County-themed online jigsaw puzzles, the Spencerville couple and a story about Topeka Marshal Stan Strater bouncing back from a heart condition were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 26: (The Herald Republican) Now there’s Steuben-themed jigsaw puzzles online, Check out our story — 1,091 people reached, 55 reactions, 13 shares, five comments
Jan 26: (The Star) Spencerville couple mark 75 years together — 400 people reached, 75 reactions, four shares, 12 comments
Jan. 27: (The News Sun) When Topeka Town Marshal Stan Strater started feeling exhausted at the end of the day, he chalked it up to pandemic stress. It turned out his heart was operating at only 17% — 4,053 people reached, 558 reactions, 49 shares, 52 comments
