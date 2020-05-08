The first story today takes place in Santiago, Chile, where residents — because of the lockdown — are enjoying clear blue skies, thanks in part to the reduction in car traffic. An added benefit is that distant mountains are now clearly visible and there appears to be more bird activity.
Our daughter Catherine and her family live in a multi-story condominium with balconies. Here is Catherine’s story:
“Last night about 7 p.m. we had a green parrot fly to our balcony. The parrot was sitting by the window, making all these parrot noises. We tried talking to the parrot for several minutes. I introduced everyone to the parrot. It was pretty amazing; it was probably related to pollution reductions and reduced human activity because of the lockdown. It has certainly never happened before.
“Later that night we were in the kitchen talking about the parrot. I asked the kids, ‘Do you think the parrot is going to come back? Maybe it was looking for food. Maybe if it comes back we should give it some food.’ I thought maybe peanuts because I thought parrots ate some kind of nuts. So we started to compare the parrot with Polly Parrot of Peppa Pig. I asked the kids, ‘What does Polly Parrot eat?’ And amazingly Oliver (who turned 2 last month) said that they ‘eat birdseed but not chocolate cake.’ I said, ‘Did I understand you correctly, Oliver? Did you say they eat birdseed but not chocolate cake?’ He said it again in different ways.”
Later Catherine looked for transcripts of Peppa Pig videos and found a segment in which George suggested Polly Parrot would like chocolate cake. Granny corrected him and said, “No, not chocolate cake. Polly likes birdseed.”
Will the parrot prefer peanuts? Perhaps.
Here is another coronavirus story from family around the world. This is from Austria, where Faiza, the wife of our nephew, Robert Stolz, is living and working, as a teacher, with their two little girls at home. Robert is in the U.S. working, so until the end of the school year, when Faiza and the girls will join Robert, she is managing on her own.
Faiza has set aside 1 1/2 hours each morning as her “office time” when she is online with her teenage students. She has trained Salma, 5, and Florentina, 3, to play quietly and not enter the office during that time. Salma worships everything her mother does, so this strategy has worked well, as Salma loves to play “teacher” with Florentina. Faiza provides them with fun activities, a blackboard, etc.
Recently, while Faiza was trying to teach, Florentina kept coming to her, crying and saying Salma wouldn’t play with her. Faiza, repeatedly, told Salma, “Please play with your sister.” Salma repeatedly said, “I am playing with her ...” Finally, Faiza called Salma into the office. Salma marched in and using her 5-year-old “teacher voice” explained, “Mama! I am playing with Florentina! We’re playing school and this is my ‘Office time!’”
From Norway our daughter Dorothy mentioned that she spotted Mari, 2, going through the newspaper, licking her finger and then turning the page with her other hand.
Priscilla, daughter of Catherine and Diego of Santiago, turned 4 last week. Because of the lockdown the party was limited to just the family of four — and video chats with family around the world.
When cousin Sara, almost 4, of Pennsylvania, called to wish Priscilla happy birthday, Priscilla invited Sara to her birthday party! Sara enthusiastically agreed! “We could drive there ... with a map!” Sara said.
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for sharing this column with others!
