Ruth Durbin shared this photo of granddaughter Olivia taken several years ago during one of a few visits they have had since her dad is in the Army. Olivia is 4 now, living in Germany with her mother, Jennifer, and dad, Cory. “She was helping me plant flowers in my beds,” Ruth said, “when she walked up to my Saint Francis statue and looked him in the eyes. I often wondered what he was telling her or what she was seeing?” Ruth added, “Thank you for giving us articles to smile about especially at this crazy time in our lives.” And I say, “Thank you, Ruth, and thank you to all the readers who share stories and photos!”