Well, here we are.
After 15 years working professionally in local newspapers in Indiana, I'm moving on to the next stage of my career.
This is my last week at The News Sun and at KPC Media. My last day is technically this Saturday, my birthday, with my final official duty for this paper being manning our photo booth for two hours at the annual Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in downtown Kendallville.
I'm sure some people are celebrating right now at the thought of not having to read my column any more. I know there are some who will miss my voice, snark and pointed criticisms, though, too.
Maybe you'll miss the local news coverage I've provided here in Noble County for the last eight years, from meeting coverage to photo assignments to interesting features and, my personal favorite, the data-driven and in-depth enterprise reporting.
Well, you probably won't miss it, actually, as I leave behind a great and dedicated team of reporters that I've had the privilege of leading for the last five years.
Here in News Sun land, my team of Matt Getts, Sheryl Prentice, Carol Ernsberger and Patrick Redmond up in LaGrange County have busted their butts along with me for years now and I can tell you without any hyperbole that they care deeply about the product they produce and are constantly hustling for it.
If you're wondering what brought on the departure, well, that hustle it takes is kind of it.
I'm reminded of November, when Mayor Suzanne Handshoe announced she wouldn't seek another term in office. Part of her reasoning was that the rigors of the job were becoming too much to balance against her health. If she stayed, she would try to continue doing it all, being everywhere at everything in this city, that she wouldn't be able to force herself to dial back.
In her final State of the City address, Handshoe also acknowledged the many sacrifices that her husband, her children, her grandchildren have made over her 20 years in office so that she could do what she felt she needed to do to serve her community best.
And that struck a chord deeply with me. It's something I had been grappling with myself, seeing that high bar I've set for myself in this industry and recognizing that I can't live up to it.
I spent the first decade plus of my career going after it, coming in day in and day out and just trying to crush it. I rose from reporter to editor to executive editor. I was given the opportunity to lay out my vision for what local news should look like and execute it. I got a chance to guide young reporters and learn from and work with veterans.
I piled up personal awards from the Hoosier State Press Association and Associate Press Media Editors. The News Sun won the General Excellence award at HSPA last year, being named the No. 1 small daily in the state, which was validation that the time and effort and drive I put in was worth it.
But, as the story goes, in January 2019, when Luke was born, I had new priorities to consider.
At it's core, doing small-town journalism right takes staying late to cover and report on local government meetings, working weekends to shoot photos at the local festival or event, having "normal" days where I leave the office at 5 p.m. but work an extra hour or two at home to finish up the next day's paper. It takes a lot to do the job and do it right.
But I wanted more and more to be home instead of here covering that meeting or hitting that photo assignment or chasing down that extra story. At the same time, I know I have a responsibility to this community, that as a reporter, I serve the public by keeping them informed of what's happening in their hometowns.
As reporters, if we miss a story, we're letting down our readers and the community. If we're not doing it, who is?
As I looked harder at my professional bar and at my family at home, I could sense that my time was coming. It was time to step back, look for a "normal" job and pass the torch to my colleagues and the new generation hungry to hustle for the news.
It's sad, though, because I've loved the not-normalness of journalism. I got into this field in college only as a pragmatic option to justify switching my major from chemical engineering to creative writing, recognizing that major didn't come with real job prospects after graduation.
But it turned out my science-wired brain and my passion for writing combined to make a truly engaging career. I've got passion — you have seen that here in this column week after week — and a hunger to know and share that knowledge with others.
I've met great people, covered tragedies and triumphs, written important and difficult stories that people should have cared about but probably didn't, stirred the pot with my columns.
And, ultimately, I hit a lot of the targets I aimed to hit when I first set out on this career in 2008. So, maybe it was time to take a plunge and start a new adventure anyway.
To all of the readers out there who have enjoyed, tolerated or even hated me, regardless, thanks for reading.
It means the world to us in the newsroom that you continue to want to be informed and engaged, especially in a world increasingly becoming detached from what's true and real in favor of what they want to believe.
Please, show your appreciation for those who continue do this work, after I'm gone. Like me, they pour their hearts into the work and they will continue to, for you, for our communities, long after I bow out.
It's been a ride, but it's time for a change. I can't say where this new path will take me.
But I'll never forget my 15 years in news, never forget Noble County and always cherish the memories and work I did here.
Thank you for giving me that opportunity.
