Like butterflies emerging from their cocoons, Hoosiers have begun to emerge from their coronavirus quarantine.
If only it were that picturesque.
It’s not.
On May 1, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a plan to gradually open things up in a five-stage plan that will lead to a projected July 4 Indiana free-for-all that should make Woodstock look tame in comparison.
There have been two loud camps regarding the shutdown order which started in March.
Camp 1 — This camp believes Gov. Eric Holcomb should have extended the stay-at-home order until, oh, say 2032 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Camp 1 residents have adhered to the governor’s order like it had come down on stone tables from Mount Sinai. They chant mantra like “social distancing” and “flattening the curve” in their sleep.
Camp 1 will give you the stink eye if you go out without a mask.
From the onset of the virus, this camp bought out the state’s emergency supply of toilet paper, creating a hassle for people in Camp 2 (as well as the vast majority of people, who have chosen to live precariously between the two camps, like Poland standing between the Nazis and the Soviet Union).
Camp 2 — This camp believes the governor never had the constitutional authority to close restaurants and keep people home anyway so the free-for-all that is Hoosier living never should have halted.
Camp 2 residents, perhaps irritated by the lack of TP, call everyone in Camp 1 sheep, as if trying to avoid an infectious disease is something only the low bred pursue.
The U.S. Constitution, Camp 2 argues, give every American the God-given right to get sick and die, which I suppose it does allow for, without stating it specifically.
I mean, come on, I have the right to step in front of a pavement roller, but should I? If everyone in Camp 2 were to proudly express their personal freedom in this fashion there would have been less of a need for the TP in the first place.
Camp 2 believes we have been hoodwinked either by the government or by Bill Gates acting against the government. Come on folks, pick one.
Camp 2 residents would rather wear tactical armor than a face mask.
On a bit of a side note, a Camp 2 resident who boasts of not needing the federal government intruding in their life and still cashed the federal stimulus check, that Camp 2 resident is a hypocrite.
Then there’s the majority of us in the middle, sweating it out between the two camps, trying not to be too militant or too sheepish.
It’s early, but 10 days into the governor’s order, and his soft opening of the state seems to be working.
On April 30, the day before the governor announced stage 1 of his recovery plan, there were 2,443 ventilators available and 1,322 ICU beds available, according to data provided by the Indiana Department of Health.
On May 10, there were 2,495 ventilators and 1,128 ICU beds available.
The number of available ICU beds is a bit misleading. According to state health officials, hospitals have slowly removed nearly 500 beds from the list of available ICU rooms as they have resumed more normal operations.
If there is an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases, the state seems prepared to handle it, and could always add in those 500 extra beds if needed.
The safest place to be
If people from either camp want to remain healthy, the statistically safest place to be, of course, is in a facility run by the Indiana Department of Correction.
Seriously.
Statewide, through May 11, 1,411 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus out of 24,627 cases, for a mortality rate of 5.7%.
According to the IDOC website, there have been 16 inmate deaths due to COVID-19 out of 584 total confirmed cases, or a mortality rate of 2.7%.
In short, if you get the coronavirus, you are twice as likely to survive if you are in the state’s prison population.
Of course, there are down sides to being in prison, which would make the lack of toilet paper seem frivolous in comparison.
For those of us in northeastern Indiana, Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility would be the most convenient state institution of choice. To date, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in the Albion-based facility.
Matt Getts writes an occasional column for this newspaper. He considers himself a patient person, but would prefer to be pain-free. He can be reached at mgetts@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.