I still remember the moment — as clearly as possible for something that happened six decades ago.
The 1960 presidential election had just ended. John F. Kennedy, a Democrat and — controversially in those days — a Catholic, had won by a razor-thin margin over Richard Nixon.
As the closest presidential election of the 20th century, the race led to charges of vote-counting fraud and lawsuits seeking to overturn the results. Does that sound familiar?
Nixon’s supporters pleaded with him to challenge the validity of Kennedy's victory, but he gave a speech saying he would not contest the results. Two years later, he wrote that he feared American prestige would be damaged by suggestions that "the presidency itself could be stolen by thievery at the ballot box."
Nixon also wrote that it was important that he appear to be a man who could lose gracefully. His patience paid off when he won the presidency in 1968 and 1972.
Northeastern Indiana had voted solidly for Nixon in 1960, ranging from 60% in Noble County to 69% in LaGrange.
The day after the 1960 vote, at North Side Elementary School in Kendallville, a female teacher — I can’t recall her name — stood in the doorway of my fourth-grade classroom, chatting with my teacher.
In essence, she said, “Well, there goes the country,” and she predicted a catastrophic war. Her chilling words made a lasting impression on a 9-year-old boy.
And yet, 60 years later, America is still here.
She was right that we would see a disastrous war in the years ahead, though it was a conventional conflict, not the nuclear holocaust she expected.
And for much of the next 14 years, it might have seemed she was right on target with her prediction of a downhill slide for America.
Kennedy, of course, was assassinated three years later. As evidence that mistrust in government is nothing new, many Americans still believe we’ve never learned the truth behind that tragedy.
As the decade stumbled on, President Lyndon Johnson’s administration lied to us repeatedly about the war in Vietnam.
It all came to a head in 1968. A speaker I heard on the radio last week said that as bad as our social divisions might seem today, 1968 was even worse.
Riots in major cities shook us in the summer of 1967. Then in 1968, first Martin Luther King Jr. and then Sen. Robert Kennedy died from assassins’ bullets.
Anti-war activists swarmed to the Democratic convention in Chicago in August 1968, and riots again broke out in the streets.
A few years later, Nixon’s presidency would end in resignation as he faced the threat of impeachment for his lies about misdeeds.
Those years taught us repeated lessons about the counter-productivity of violence and lawbreaking.
In the spring of 1965, Black citizens gathered in Alabama to begin a peaceful march for voting rights. Police met them with a show of force, cracking skulls with nightsticks.
Those police officers intended to teach the marchers a lesson and discourage any future protests. They did not expect their brutality would result in Congress passing laws to protect the voting rights of the people they were beating.
Extreme elements of the Vietnam peace movement turned to bombs as a tactic. They likely delayed an eventual end to the war by their hypocrisy.
In 1972, supporters of Richard Nixon’s re-election committed a burglary in the offices of their opponents. It turned out to be one of the worst self-inflicted wounds in U.S. political history.
By resorting to crime to secure an election they were going to win by a landslide, anyway, Nixon’s operatives set in motion the premature end of his presidency two years later.
Nixon, by the way, deployed a strategy of attacking the news media a half-century before today’s politicians. Nixon used his vice-president, Spiro Agnew, to do the work of slamming journalists, until Agnew resigned after a conviction for tax evasion.
A couple decades of relative tranquility followed Nixon’s own resignation in 1974. We even had presidential elections in which most Americans did not believe the world was ending because the rival party captured the White House.
Any political harmony was shattered when lies about sexual misconduct put President Bill Clinton through an impeachment drama in 1998.
However, in 2000, after the most controversial and closest election in our history, Democrat Al Gore conceded to George W. Bush “for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy.”
Since then, in 2008 and again in 2012, Republicans predicted America would go downhill on a sled steered by Barack Obama.
After the election of 2016, Democrats foresaw doom, and some predicted a global war, because Donald Trump became president.
During both administrations, the party out of office found plenty of cause for complaints, yet the republic survived.
So here we are again, after another disputed election, listening to overheated words from both sides decrying America’s downhill spiral.
Again, we see violence, which is likely to backfire once more against people who use it as a tactic.
To some, this may seem to be the worst national crisis of our lifetimes.
Many of us can recall 1968, however. A few of us personally experienced World War II or the Great Depression. The Civil War is only in our history books. At all of those events put Americans to severe tests, and we passed.
This is not to brush off our current situation as something to take lightly. It’s to say Americans have come through worse, and we will find our way through this crisis, too. Right now, when unity seems impossible, our track record offers the best source of hope.
