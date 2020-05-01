The car windows were down and Sara, 3, was enjoying a drive with her parents on a sunny, warm spring day. As they delighted in the refreshing breeze, Sara’s parents heard her exclaim from the backseat, “Look, the wind is making my hair dance!” — Liz Bapasola (mother of Sara) of Pennsylvania
A few days later, after a busy afternoon, Liz urged Sara to take a nap. Sara agreed and went upstairs. When Liz went to check on her a little while later, she found that Sara was not asleep. “My eyes are too awake!” Sara explained.
Jen pulled out her Betty Crocker cookbook. Phillip, almost 2, called out with excitement, “Mamma Bible! Mamma Bible!” — Jen Wysong (mother of Phillip) of Chicago
Elliot had the news on, and of course coronavirus was in the headlines. Miles, 2, looked up. With excitement, he pointed to the picture of the coronavirus cell on the television screen. “Pizza!” Miles said. — Dorothy Cohee (mother of Elliot) of Chicago
Eva, 6, is in kindergarten and learning to add and subtract. West Noble sends home school work for the children, and Eva was showing her grandparents her new subtraction skills. They asked her what is five minus two, 10 minus eight, etc. They noticed that while she was looking at her grandparents, she was busy moving her fingers up and down on the table. So then her grandfather said, “Try this, Eva. What is 20 minus 11?” She looked at him, then up at the ceiling and thought for a minute. Then she started moving her fingers up and down. “You can’t do that,” she said. “There’s not enough (fingers).” — Vi and Phil Wysong (grandparents of Eva) of Wawaka
Thank you to everyone who shares their first-person stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987. If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for sharing this column!
