After 33 years, Leanne Senter is retiring from coaching swimming. Her Plymouth boys swim team completed their season with double wins over North Judson and Knox. Many years before, Leanne had taught the Knox coach to swim when she was aquatics director at Knox.
In an interview with Rusty Nixon from the Pilot News, she shared her philosophy of coaching. “You know I’m a firm believer, number one, that it means more to me that my kids are good people and have integrity than being the best swimmer in the pool. We never cut anybody because I’m a firm believer that some kids just need someplace to belong where somebody is encouraging them and cheering them on and they have an immediate circle of friends. If I can provide that, then that’s all that matters.”
For 33 years, Leanne Senter has not only been a swimming coach, but more importantly a life coach. She has been equipping youth with the skills, discipline, perspectives, and values that they will need to be a success in life no matter where it may take them. Her teams model an environment of friendship and support that are important to sustain one through the difficult times.
In several places, the Apostle Paul describes life as running a race. In I Corinthians he says, “Do you not know that in a race the runners all compete, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win it. Athletes exercise self-control in all things; they do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable one. So I do not run aimlessly, nor do I box as though beating the air; but I punish my body and enslave it, so that after proclaiming to others I myself should not be disqualified.” (I Cor. 9:24-26) As a life coach Leanne helps her swimmers to exercise self-control, to have purpose in all they do, and to push themselves so that they will not be disqualified in the race of life.
Leanne Senter’s retirement reminded me of all the coaches who helped prepare my three boys for life. In elementary school there were baseball and basketball coaches. I am still amazed at anyone who has the patience to coach early elementary students. In junior high they had basketball, baseball, and football coaches. In high school there were basketball, football, and wrestling coaches. My grandchildren added to the list tennis, cross country, soccer and lacrosse coaches. Year in and year out, my children’s and my grandchildren’s coaches prepared them not only to compete in the sports arena, but as well as in the arena of life.
Not many children and youth will ever participate in sports at a professional level. Some never may make the first team. But hopefully, all who train and participate will learn life lessons about how to maximize their God given talents and abilities, to be a success in life. An important part of them doing this are coaches, who see as one of their primary tasks, preparing those who have been placed in their care with a positive environment where they can learn the skills, insights, disciplines and values that are important to succeed.
While Leanne may be retiring as a swimming coach, I suspect she will continue to be a life coach for many years to come.
