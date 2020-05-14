Last week was a strange week for the world’s largest beer company.
The story continues of the legal battle stemming from the 2019 Bud Light Super Bowl advertisement calling out Miller Lite and Coors Light for using corn syrup as a fermentable sugar in the brewing of their beer and Bud Light only using barely and rice as their fermentable sugars. A lawsuit was filed by MillerCoors (now Molson Coors Beverage Company) for deceptive advertising practices.
In 2019, Molson Coors won a verdict in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. The ruling stated that a “reasonable jury could find that the implicit message of the (Bud Light) packaging is that other beers contain corn syrup.” The ruling of the court stated that AB InBev could sell off the packaging they had and could not promote the no corn syrup nor highlight the fact that Miller Lite and Coors Light used corn syrup in their advertising or on their packaging.
This ruling was appealed to the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. In a May 1 ruling, U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook ruled in favor of Anheuser-Busch to allow it to return to advertising the corn syrup difference between Bud Light and the two light beers from Molson Coors. In Judge Easterbrook’s written opinion, he stated, “Litigation should not be a substitute for competition in the market.
“Molson Coors insists that a list of ‘ingredients’ differs from what the finished products ‘contain.’ That’s possible, and the omission of alcohol from the list of ingredients could support a conclusion that Molson Coors treats that word as a synonym for ‘inputs.’ Yet common usage equates a product’s ingredients with its constituents — indeed, some of Molson Coors’ own managers testified that a beer ‘contains’ what’s on the ingredients list. At all events Anheuser-Busch has not advertised that its rival’s products ‘contain’ corn syrup.”
In a very different track, Anheuser-Busch has started promoting a new program to support American farmers. In the next couple of weeks, you should see new promotional packages of Busch Light beer in cans looking like ears of yellow corn. For every case sold, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue to support American farmers in need.
These new corn cans will be available in 33 states, including Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Busch Light has started a social media campaign around the new cans with the hashtag #ForTheFarmers. For the record, Busch Light is brewed with corn syrup.
This is the second time Busch Light has introduced the corn can design, having once run a small production last fall in select markets in Iowa and Nebraska. One package that has not been announced for a return is the ‘Buschel of Beer,’ a short run of a 56 packs of Busch Light cans last fall. This is one corn package that more than one person as stated “awe, shucks!’
