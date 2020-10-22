“To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.”
— Dr. Seuss
Answer these questions:
• Who is your best friend?
• Why are they your best friend?
When you think of an answer to those two questions, you begin to realize the importance of friendship in this life.
I am happy to say that my wife of many years is my best friend and that friendship will last a lifetime. Besides my wife, I have had a number of friends over the years, and still have a few today.
This quote — “To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world” — explains how important it is that we cherish the friendships we have.
Think back. Who was your best friend in elementary school, high school, or college? I always wonder how Eric, my best friend in elementary school is doing. We lost track of each other when my family left that town.
The good news is that I still correspond with my best friend in high school and my best friend in college even though it has been a few years since we have seen each other. I make it a point to call each of them a few times a year, especially around the Christmas holidays just to see how they are doing! Spaced out across the country, and now separated from the time we spent together, I still want to know that they are doing well.
My best friend in high school, Mike was Italian and I thank his mom for semi-adopting me and feeding me some great Italian food. My parents always knew where to find me if I wasn’t home. We did not play on the same sports teams, but he lived around the corner so we just liked to chill together.
My best friend in college, Don, was my teammate on our college soccer team. We lived together for three years. You learn a lot about a person when you share a dorm room for that long. He, like myself, followed a career in coaching. His dedication to training and the team was something I admired. For most of us, the friends we make in college remain our friends for the rest of our lives.
Since those youthful days, I have had a number of friends. Our friends tend to share the same interests and values. You will have a lot of fond memories of the good times with your friends, but it is during the hard times that you learn to appreciate their friendship.
In everyone’s life we will have times when we will need someone to lean on. Those are the times when our true friends will be there for us. Knowing that, I hope that I will be there for them.
