Nature preschool teachers and students are hardy souls: Rain, drizzle or shine; warm, chilly or cold; gloomy or sunny, blustery or not, afternoon classes are outdoors.
Collaboration involving Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center, Central Noble schools and the Cole Center Family YMCA helped to create a thriving nature preschool.
Because of support from various donors, tuition for the full-day, four-day nature preschool is affordable for most families. And scholarships are available.
According to the Natural Start Alliance, nature preschools in the U.S. are relatively rare — but their number is growing rapidly.
With approximately 50 nature-based programs each, California and Washington top the list of states with the most nature preschools. Minnesota follows with approximately 40 programs and, despite its harsh winters, Minnesota is the state with the most nature preschools per capita.
The Natural Start Alliance 2020 snapshot states: “Over the past three years, nature-based preschools, forest kindergartens and outdoor preschools (collectively, nature preschools) in the U.S. have more than doubled to 585, and nature preschools can now be found in nearly every state ... Over the past decade, this represents a nearly 25-fold increase.”
The nature preschool nearest to Merry Lea is at Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Now in its third year, the nature preschool is at capacity, with 20 students from the Albion, Columbia City and Ligonier areas. Central Noble provides transportation to Merry Lea each day.
The students — mostly ages 4 and 5 — spend their mornings in a classroom with YMCA teachers at Central Noble Primary and their afternoons — rain or shine — outdoors at Merry Lea.
The nature preschool is based on the belief that nature provides “irresistible invitations for children to engage, learn and grow,” according to Marcos Stoltzfus, assistant executive director and director of Environmental Education Outreach at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College.
The No. 1 goal is to allow a child’s natural curiosity to guide his or her learning through play, exploration and movement.
“We are always watching to make sure there is not an active hazard that could injure or harm,” Stoltzfus said, as he gave an example of how an outdoor area becomes a classroom. For example, when they had to cut down a dead tree, they arranged the felled logs in such a way that they could be available for climbing.
As he ran his hands over the logs, he added, “The surface is variable ... and really good for practicing large motor development skills, agility, balance and to develop risk competency.”
Another goal is continuity between indoor and outdoor play and learning. For example, in their Central Noble classroom, the students can build with large blocks; in their outdoor classroom they have logs of various sizes for making lean-tos, forts, pathways, etc.
Lisa Walter, Cole Center Family YMCA early childhood director, said the nature preschool teachers meet monthly with a mentor provided by the Dekko Foundation’s Bloom initiative in order to learn more about child development, ways to meet the needs of the child and the various approaches such as Montessori and Reggio methods.
Now in its third year, the nature preschool traces its roots to kinderforest, an initiative suggested five years ago by Robby Morgan, a Wolf Lake elementary principal who had heard about kinderforest at a conference and was hoping collaboration with Merry Lea could help with its creation.
Stoltzfus, who has been with Merry Lea for six years, said kinderforest is “a nature-based education involving multiple, repeated visits to the same spot.”
The nature preschool serves as an example program for Goshen College’s graduate students preparing for careers that would include nature based programs and for other educators pursuing professional development.
“The hope is they will at least take a small step toward (the nature preschool concepts) in their own programs,” Stolzfus said.
Stoltzfus said — for both kinderforest and the nature preschool — collaboration has been “seamless.”
A Goshen College graduate, Stolzfus worked in museums, nature centers and at a zoo and also earned a masters in nonprofit management prior to assuming his position at Merry Lea.
