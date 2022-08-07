As you may recall, I recently wrote a series of columns about toxoplasmosis, which resulted in communicating with a lady who had a story to tell about her struggle with the disease. So, I asked her if I might share it with you.
Here is her story as she tells it with my edits and paraphrasing to maintain confidentiality and clarity.
I am an LPN, married 28 years with four kids and am currently 47.
I started to lose weight in fall of 2016 (5’4” and about 140ish) at about a pound a week and did not seem to be hungry. I just blew it off and was happy to be losing weight.
I was around 130 when my necklace broke. When I grabbed it, I noticed the lymph nodes on the left side of my neck were swollen. I waited two weeks for the size to return to normal.
During that time, I was on a ladder at home, on the 2nd rung from the bottom and decided to jump. It felt as though my ankles and knees were bone on bone as pain shot everywhere. My arms also started to hurt over time with bone, muscle and joint pain. I was really tired all the time. Opening a bottle of water felt like razor blades in my wrists.
My lymph nodes were much larger and could be seen on both sides of my neck. So, I saw my primary care provider who sent me to an ear, nose and throat doctor (ENT) who scheduled a biopsy for the very next day and removed nodes from the left side of my neck.
The ENT thought it was lymphoma. But when it came back negative for cancer, he sent the sample to University of Michigan with the same result. Then, the ENT sent me to an infectious disease specialist.
By that time, I was down to 117 pounds and was sleeping all the time when I was not working. I even slept during lunch in my car.
The infectious disease specialist found the toxoplasmosis and prescribed Pyrimethamine, but my insurance would not pay for it. They wanted me to take a crazy high dose antibiotic therapy.
I contacted the pharmaceutical company who provided three weeks’ worth of free medicine. Then, I did one week of the high dose antibiotics.
Sometime during the treatment, I laid on the couch for a week doing nothing but sleeping and feeling horrible with all sorts of joint, muscle and bone pain.
As I was not immunocompromised in any way, my physician could not explain why my body did not just fight off the infection.
While the lymph node swelling returned to normal size, the majority of the symptoms I had remained. I have now been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and there is really no treatment for that disorder.
I still cannot open anything that twists as my wrists feel like razor blades. I sleep a lot. I miss work often and I still have random joint, muscle and bone pain.
I have changed my diet to gluten-free which has helped but the symptoms still persist.
Before I got sick, I attended a kickboxing class and ran a military program for teenagers on the weekends, but I had to retire from those activities. I also had to give up teaching in the evenings after I finished working at my day job.
I have become very forgetful, and my brain just cannot think of words at times or remember some things. I have tried vitamins and supplements as well as other treatments, but just cannot find anything that works.
I recently slept for more than an entire day, 33 hours out of 34.
A flare up usually goes as follows:
1. I get very cold, needing a weighted blanket, comforter and heating pad.
2. My arms, wrists and hands ache.
3. I cannot stay awake, and I sleep anywhere from an hour to three days.
She asked, “Does this sound normal of toxoplasmosis after treatment?”
My answer is no.
While there are many things we do not understand about the long-term effects of infections like toxoplasmosis, COVID-19, mononucleosis, and others, it is important to continue to pursue the return to good health. This will include consultation with your health care providers as well as consideration of various therapies and pharmaceuticals that will need to be individualized to you.
With persistence and a positive mental attitude, great things can be accomplished.
