The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently announced the launch of the Be Well Crisis Helpline, a free confidential resource available through Indiana 211, that will allow Hoosiers to call and speak with a trained counselor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Be Well Crisis Helpline is funded by a Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The intent of the helpline is to connect individuals with assistance and answers from thousands of health and human service resources across the state.
For many Hoosiers, anxiety regarding financial stress, grief and the loss of one’s “normal routine,” along with all of the unknowns regarding COVID-19, is overwhelming. By calling 2-1-1 (and selecting option 3), callers will connect with an experienced and compassionate counselor specially trained to help with issues triggered or worsened by COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Indiana 211 officially became part of FSSA, helping enable specialized programs such as the Be Well Crisis Helpline.
I’m thankful Hoosiers have this access to free mental health services. It is important we take care of ourselves — mind and body — through this pandemic, and this new resource will help ensure citizens receive proper assistance through their unique situation.
For more mental health resources, visit BeWellIndiana.com. For other COVID-19 resources, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/covid-19.
Contact my office with any questions or concerns at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or 317-233-0930.
