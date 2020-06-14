Hello again fellow bookwyrms, it’s been a while.
Even though my normal monthly column has been put on hold due to COVID-19, that doesn’t mean I took a break from reading. Au contraire.
One of the perks of being the type of person who enjoys, and often prefers, to hang out at home by myself participating in solitary hobbies is that I’ve been able to weather lockdown pretty well. It has also proven fortuitous that I decided to pursue a massive reread this year, since the library and interlibrary loan services have only recently opened back up.
Here are some of the books I’ve enjoyed recently, all available at your local library:
- “The Last Sun” by K.D. Edwards
- “Red Rising” trilogy by Pierce Brown (on audio)
- “A Natural History of Dragons” by Marie Brennan (also on audio)
- “The Expanse” series by James S.A. Corey (the TV show is also top notch)
- “A Song of Ice and Fire” series by George R.R. Martin (don’t get me started on the disappointing conclusion to the “Game of Thrones” TV show. I’m still mad.)
- “Foundryside” series by Robert Jackson Bennett (Shorefall, book two, just came out and it was just as excellent as the first)
- “The Murderbot Diaries” by Martha Wells (the fifth entry, the first full-length novel in the series, just came out last month)
One of my latest, and most timely, new reads was from one of my favorite authors, N.K. Jemisin. In a departure from her previous forays into high fantasy, her latest work confronts racism and hatred in our own New York City (or a slightly fantastical version of it anyway).
”The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin
“The City We Became” is a difficult book to summarize, but I’ll give it my best shot.
Imagine a version of our world where every city has a soul and when that city reaches a certain tipping point it, it chooses a human avatar to help usher it fully into the world. This book, the first in a planned trilogy, centers on New York City just as it reaches this tipping point. Transitioning into a living, breathing entity is a vulnerable moment and that’s when the Enemy strikes, attempting to prevent cities from being born. It’s up to the avatar to channel the power of their city and hold off the Enemy. Although NYC is successful, something doesn’t go quite right and five additional avatars, one for each borough, must come together to save the city they love.
I’m going to be completely up front about this book — a lot of people will probably find themselves feeling pretty uncomfortable while reading it. Jemisin doesn’t hold back when depicting what it means to be marginalized in America. Her characters are Black, Native American, queer, immigrants, homeless—the type of people you don’t often see depicted as heroes. But if you can get past that uncomfortableness, there’s a great story being told here.
Reading this book felt a lot like watching a superhero team-up movie, a-la “The Avengers.” Five human avatars, one from each borough of New York, all distinctively different in terms of personality and background, must figure out how to work together to prevent the Enemy from destroying their home.
This is a story of coming together, despite our differences, to protect what we all hold dear.
The pacing wasn’t perfect, I could feel myself getting impatient to get through certain sections and the climax wasn’t explosive enough in my opinion, but I think it’s a great start to this trilogy. I’ve read enough Jemisin to trust that she’s taking me on a ride I won’t want to miss.
