If you follow me on Instagram, then you have probably noticed that I have been doing a great deal of travel for work here recently, from D.C., to N.Y.C., and the sunny state of California, I’ve seen a thing or two and have been witness to a few more that should not be mentioned according to advice from my attorney.
In my travels I have picked up a few airport hacks which might make it easier for the newcomer to travel. If it is all right with you, I’d like to share a few. So, prepare a second hit of LaVazza espresso, grab a writing instrument, your leather-bound moleskin, and get comfortable. I am guessing a well-read individual like yourself has run into the following a time or two, so these will simply serve as a reminder.
1. There is a magical time to schedule your flights so that you are not so early that you overpay, but not so late that you lose your preferred seating assignments or worse yet, miss the flight all together due to attempting to book a seat on a full flight because you were trying to save a few dollars. I have, unfortunately, not yet found that rainbow, but I was once told by a short fellow wearing green it is in fact out there. If I happen to find that rainbow there is apparently also a large cast iron pot overflowing with coins of gold and bright-colored marshmallows, and I wish you the best of luck in finding it.
2. American, Delta and Southwest each have an app easily downloadable to your phone which you can use to keep track of your mileage points, book a flight, as well as summon your flight information, including your boarding pass. As soon as you are able, check in to your flight via your phone and take a screenshot of your boarding pass. In the event of an issue with the app itself, you will have a scan-able backup of the boarding pass handy for the gate agent.
3. Beef jerky is not currency at the airport. A “friend of mine” forgot his money, and debit card, and attempted to bargain his way unto the plane which did not turn out favorably for him.
4. It is considered impolite to offer an airport security officer half of your donut, especially if you borrowed it from his Segway. On an unrelated side note, you can escape such a situation when their batteries begin to deplete.
5. There might be some airports which allow it, but I have yet to find one which wants you to school them on using an authentic Tamahagane Steel Katana Blade to sabre open a bottle of champagne at the TSA security gate. They seem to become very nervous when you unsheathe the sword and yell for the attention of everyone. Believe it or not, it actually costs you a great deal more time offering an explanation in airport jail then had you originally clarified for the agent that it is not a liquid, it is not an oversized tube of toothpaste, and it does not weigh more than 50 pounds. You could attempt to explain the sword is a duty free gift for your grandmother who has begun training for the MMA.
6. There is apparently no such thing as the Wheelchair 500 at the DTW airport, and “my friend” had to learn the hard way.
7. The TSA scanning device is not a toy, and while the agent searching you might have seen Star Wars a few hundred times they appreciate neither your using their security device as a make-shift light sabre nor pretending to slice their wrist and steal their Cheetos using the force. It’s just one of those things, some people have no sense of humor, but don’t take it personal, I didn’t.
Finally, travel light. It will be far easier picking up anything you may have forgotten at the local department store or pharmacy than attempting to pack the kitchen sink in the unlikely event that you may need it. Wear comfortable clothes with slip-on shoes. Unless you have already gone through the TSA pre-check process, you will be required to remove jackets, belts, shoes and anything electronic larger than a cell phone to get through the magical gates, but hold on to your sniper rifles. Those tend to set off red flags when placed on the conveyor belt passing through the x-ray machines.
Follow these simple hacks and unless you try to make a joke by stealing a loudspeaker and in Tommy Boy fashion yell at the passengers in a foreign accent telling them, “This will only take a second” — you too will survive your next airport experience with style and then some, but ... then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
