By TERRY HOUSHOLDER
Our long-awaited father-son safari trip to Africa a few weeks ago took us to some of the most iconic sights in southern Africa.
Before joining our National Geographic G Adventures tour, Paul and I enjoyed three days in one of the world’s most beautiful cities — Cape Town — at the tip of the African continent. Its stunning landscapes — mountains, beaches, oceans, gardens, vineyards and bustling waterfronts — made it a perfect launching pad for us.
Our highlight in Cape Town was a 25-minute helicopter ride with breathtaking 360-degree aerial views of Table Mountain, Chapman’s Peak and the area where the Atlantic and Indian oceans meet. The ticket also included a one-hour boat ride in a catamaran on a sunny, warm winter day that gave us another perspective of this incredible city.
Our hotel was near the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, the oldest working harbor in South Africa and a favorite of locals and international visitors. It offers over 80 eateries. Paul’s favorite Cape Town meal was a skewer of meats that consisted of warthog, crocodile, ostrich, zebra and springbok (a type of antelope). I enjoyed the local fish.
We visited the Two Oceans Aquarium and the Iziko South African Museum, a natural history museum that houses more than 1.5 million specimens of scientific importance.
We then joined our group tour that started with a visit to the world-acclaimed Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, overlooking the eastern slopes of Table Mountain. The day concluded with a steep hike at the Cape of Good Hope, sighted by Portuguese navigator Bartholomeu Dias in 1488. We then viewed the African penguin colony at Boulders Beach.
Our small group flew north to Johannesburg and toured the historic Soweto neighborhood where two Nobel Peace Prize winners — Desmond Tutu (1984) and Nelson Mandela (1993) — lived.
The next day our safari began with a pre-dawn to dusk visit to the world-renowned Kruger National Park. One of the largest game reserves in Africa, it covers an area of 7,576 square miles, about the size of New Jersey, in the northeastern region of South Africa. Mozambique is on its eastern border and Zimbabwe is on its north.
Established in 1926, Kruger is home to the iconic Big Five Wildlife — lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and buffalo. We were very fortunate during our morning and mid-afternoon safari rides in 4x4 Land Rover vehicles to spot all five. Wintertime is an ideal season to join a safari at Kruger because the leaves are mostly off the trees and the grass has withered, making observations of the wildlife easier.
Our guide was amazed when we had a brief view of a pair of leopards — a first for him in five years. Leopards are shy, hiding during the day and hunting at night. Their coats blend in perfectly with the surroundings, making them hard to spot. But it was mating season and these two were feeling frisky while walking in an open field in front of us.
I was most impressed with the close-up encounter we had with four hefty white rhinoceros who walked to within a few yards of our vehicle. They had all been de-horned by rangers as a safety measure for the animals.
Sadly, poaching of rhino horns in South Africa remains a serious problem. A total of 448 rhinos were illegally killed nationwide last year, three more than the year before. Almost 10,000 rhinos have been lost to poaching in South Africa since the start of the crisis in 2007. Rhino horn is coveted by Asians (mainly in Vietnam and China) for rumored medicinal properties and as a status symbol. An African rhino horn can fetch $20,000 per kilogram on the black market, making them more valuable than gold or diamonds.
We also saw hippos, baboons, giraffes, hyenas, springboks, warthogs, kudu and the ever-present impala.
The next three days we were at a lodge on the Karongwe Game Reserve, 21,000 acres in size, 45 minutes from Kruger National Park.
We enjoyed early-morning and afternoon sightings of the Big 5 again, this time with some very close encounters with elephants and lions.
Our young, experienced and delightful ranger tracked down a herd of elephants and we got to within a few feet of them which angered the biggest of the male beasts. The 7-ton mammal proceeded to charge us and actually bumped our open-aired vehicle with his huge tusk. The calming words of our driver to the animal showed we were not a threat and he turned back. Paul was in the front seat and the closest person to the encounter. He let out a big sigh after the elephant pulled back. The incident was exhilarating for everyone.
We also got extremely close to male and female lions who seemed not to care if we gawked at them while they rested in the shade.
We had one additional safari day near the end of our tour to the Chobe National Park in Botswana. It was a different experience there with large numbers of elephants, big herds of buffalo and giraffes, lions and an abundance of birdlife all converging on the Chobe Riverfront. The day was enhanced with a delightful two-hour boat ride on the Chobe River where we viewed more wildlife closeup.
On our final day we saw the spectacular Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. The Zambezi River, 1.25 miles wide at this location, plunges down a series of gorges that create the world’s greatest sheet of falling water.
Victoria Falls, also known as “Mosi oa-Tunya,” (“the smoke that thunders”) became famous after it was sighted by Scotsman Dr. David Livingston in November 1855. Today it’s known as one of the wonders of the world.
Ex-political prisoner helps Mandela story come alive
Former South African political prisoner Ntando Mbatha plays a key role in conveying the horrors he, fellow inmate Nelson Mandela and others, faced in their years-long incarcerations at Robben Island.
“It’s as if the island won’t let go of me,” said Mbatha, 63, a former member of the resistance to apartheid in South Africa. Once released after serving his seven-year sentence for armed terrorism, he pursued a career in academia, but found no work. So, he returned to the island overlooking the city of Cape Town where he has been a museum tour guide the past 18 years.
Beginning in 1961, Robben Island was used by the white-minority-controlled South African government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals. It closed in 1996 after the fall of the harsh apartheid system.
From 1948 to 1994, apartheid in South Africa was the official policy of racial segregation under the all-white government. It required non-whites to live in separate areas from whites and use separate public facilities.
Widespread internal unrest and international pressure led to reforms under F. W. de Klerk, who served as president of South Africa from 1989 to 1994. He lifted the ban on the black liberation political parties, allowed freedom of the press and released political prisoners. Nelson Mandela walked out of prison on Feb. 11, 1990, after 27 years, 18 of which were spent at Robben Island.
In 1993, both major political parties, the white-governing National Party and Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC) agreed to a transition to majority rule. Mandela’s ANC party won the first all-race elections in April 1994 and De Klerk joined the government of national unity, becoming second deputy president.
Mandela served as president until 1999. He died on Dec. 5, 2013, at the age of 95.
The prison at Robben Island, referred to as the “Alcatraz of South Africa,” has become a popular tourist destination since the end of apartheid. In 1999, the island was declared a World Heritage Site for its importance to South African history. Visitors take a 30 minute ferry ride from Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town for tours mostly led by former prisoners like Mbatha.
Our small tour group took a bus to the actual buildings where Mbatha and Mandela were imprisoned. Inside, Mbatha told of the extremely harsh conditions he faced. Inmates endured regular beatings and torture that included electrical shocks to their genitals. He said his six-months in detention was more severe than the entire seven years he spent at the Robben Island prison. “We were stripped of our dignity and stripped naked to dehumanize us, forced to sleep on the floor and given only two blankets for warmth,” he said. There were no white prisoners. The Black prisoners received the worst treatment and less rations than Indian and mixed-race prisoners.
The most dramatic moment of the 45-minute tour was when Mbatha showed us the dingy cell that Mandela lived in. It measures 6.4 x 5.4 meters.
The Robben Island tour helps visitors understand a horrible chapter in the history of South Africa.
All photos by Terry Housholder
