Unlike weather forecasters, you or I would not be able to keep our jobs if we were wrong half the time.
Of course, you realize the exaggeration of that joke is what makes it funny. But one of the problems that medical providers must face is that many people expect us to be right all the time, or perhaps that is really what we expect of ourselves.
This issue was brought to mind as I read about an author’s concern about an “Epidemic of Imposter Syndrome” that has developed among medical providers.
He described his first independent patient encounter, which turned out to be relatively simple. It made me think back on my first patient when I began moonlighting in a rural emergency department.
A teenager came in from a nearby basketball court stating that he had jammed his thumb, which I felt quite confident that I knew how to evaluate and treat. But then he said, “by the way, I am a hemophiliac,” which immediately caused me to question my competence and the adequacy of my training.
Fortunately, all the resources needed to care for that first patient were available and the encounter turned out well for both of us. But I have spent the 40 years since then worrying about the complicating factors that might crop up and make me question whether I was up for the challenge.
There has been a lot of discussion in the medical literature recently about imposter syndrome, the underestimation of one’s abilities and a perceived lack of success despite evidence to suggest otherwise.
Imposter syndrome is particularly well documented among medical trainees and female physicians and is associated with high levels of burnout in medicine. Physicians who are subject to imposter syndrome may internalize criticism and externalize success.
Imposter syndrome may be particularly high among early-career physicians, who lack enough positive patient experiences to provide internal validation and who are surrounded by others who are eminently successful. But, for some of us, the feeling that we are not worthy persists throughout our career.
I realize that a huge component of imposter syndrome comes from my own internal psychology. Despite having appropriate resources and training, it is my own internal expectations that cause the imposter syndrome.
The concept of being an imposter who was accidentally allowed to practice medicine has been reinforced for some of us in that nearly two-thirds of physicians have been sued for malpractice. This sort of lawsuit can drag on for years and shade every subsequent interaction, medical or personal, with some level of self-doubt, possibly leading to over-testing and over-treatment, attempting to get it right every time.
Imposter syndrome is certainly not limited to the medical profession. There is a learning curve in most of our lives. Just think of the second-guessing and insecurity that comes with being a first-time parent or buying your first house or car.
In every important decision, there will always be a risk of failure, large or small, that may be apparent in hindsight. But we must be brave and face those possibilities. We must accept that these experiences will be part of a learning process.
Unfortunately, sometimes the imposter syndrome can be overwhelming and lead to the search for solace with drugs or alcohol, or even ultimately, suicide. I was reminded of this recently when I learned that suicide had taken another physician.
I cannot know what was going on in the heads of the several doctors who I have known that committed suicide. However, I know the content of the note left by a friend of mine who killed himself during our first week of residency, fresh out of medical school. That brilliant young man said that he was sorry that he could not live up to the expectations that others had of him.
The memory of that medical classmate has been with me since then, along with the feeling that I might not be adequate for the next challenge that would come my way. I had no real name for the dread that it entailed. But now I can finally name it the imposter syndrome.
Please realize that if the imposter syndrome does not get in the way of life, it might not be a bad thing. If I ever felt completely comfortable with my work, if I stopped questioning why I made the decisions that I made, then I would not be giving medical practice the effort it deserves.
Therefore, for more than 40 years, I have started my days with this prayer. “Thanks for this life so far, and please God, don’t let me make a mistake today that will end my career.”
During this holiday season and throughout your life, I hope you can give thanks for your life and realize that we are all imposters at times.
