It should be made clear from the beginning of this column that I am in favor of nurse practitioners (NPs) taking care of people. I know that they add a lot to the evaluation and treatment of many individuals.
Although not all NPs are in primary care, it seems like that is an arena where NPs have made the most headway.
In fact, a chain of primary care clinics in Minneapolis is likely the first of its kind to be staffed entirely by NPs. The Good Clinic offers patients 40-minute exams, as opposed to the 10- to 15-minute appointments typically allotted for physician-staffed clinics, as well as a one-day wait time instead of two weeks.
The chain of six primary care clinics may help to address the shortage of doctors, particularly among primary care physicians, which results in longer wait times, delayed care, and shorter patient visits.
According to 2021 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 40% increase in the number of NPs is expected over the next 10 years.
Currently, 26 states and Washington, D.C., have given full-practice authority to NPs, which is defined as giving NPs the authority to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients, as well as order and interpret diagnostic tests under the state board of nursing. This eliminates the need of a collaborative practice agreement between an NP and a physician to provide care.
In a report released last year by the Association of American Medical Colleges, it is projected that there will be a shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians within 12 years.
With more physicians choosing to specialize, there are not going to be enough primary care providers, in part because primary care doctors have not been well paid for primary prevention, compared to specialty care.
The pandemic increased this shortage by causing physician burnout, especially in rural areas, which were already experiencing this severe shortage.
The evolution of nurse practitioners into independent care providers has involved many factors. So, it is not truly summed up in the brief statements often presented by NP leaders.
If they say that NPs are unique in patient education focus, experience, and holistic care, they may be discounting the training and good intentions of Family Practice physicians that also include those things.
NPs are more inclined to take more time with patients because it is part of their education, but also because that is what is acceptable to them in terms of income generation and practice style.
I know that many physicians would love to schedule 40-minute exams. But that would mean taking a big cut in income while maintaining most of the overhead costs.
At The Good Clinic mentioned above, the NPs have the opportunity to use computer messaging between the six clinics to put NPs in touch with each other. This ability to communicate with their differently experienced peers, will allow them to benefit from the knowledge and experience of their fellow NPs.
If this internal consulting is inadequate, they can consult with and/or refer to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, and others just as physicians might. For cases that require a higher level of care, The Good Clinic maintains an extensive referral list.
They also have best-practice guidelines, as well as professional accountability and ethics, to help them stay within their comfort zone.
On a personal level, I have watched the evolution of NPs over the past 50 years or so, and believe that they are the future of primary care in the U.S.
Given all of the above, I think NPs deserve the respect of a title in front of their names rather than just a few letters afterward.
When I was awarded my MD, people started calling me Doctor or Doc, which took me a long time to become accustomed to, but now is second nature. Now, when someone calls me Mister, I figure that they just do not know who I am.
On the other hand, since I retired from active medical practice, I almost always leave the MD off my signature and introduce myself by my first name. Even so, “Mister” still catches my attention as sounding odd before my name.
For NPs, “Nurse” before their name does not seem adequate. But “Nurse Practitioner” seems too long when addressing them.
It gets even more confusing to me when the NP has a doctorate as a nurse practitioner. Should patients call that person “Doctor”?
I have similar questions about how to address people who have a doctorate degree in Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, and other medical fields.
I do not mind calling them “Doctor” since they earned and were awarded the appropriate degrees. I just find that name game to be confusing to patients who are trying to figure out who is who.
