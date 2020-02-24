Ever hear of the Swedish Death Cleanse?
Though it has a great ring, it is not the name of a heavy metal band.
Swedish Death Cleaning is a trend that has picked up momentum the past few years following Margareta Magnusson’s New York Times Bestseller “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.” The book was released in January 2018.
In Sweden there is a kind of decluttering called döstädning — dö meaning “death” and städning meaning “cleaning.” The idea is to get rid of those things you don’t want your loved ones to have to wade through after you die.
In the book, Magnusson suggests which possessions you can easily get rid of (unworn clothes, unwanted presents, more plates than you’d ever use) and which you might want to keep (photographs, love letters, a few of your children’s art projects).
BuzzFeed published a “beginner’s guide” to Swedish Death Cleaning in April 2018. Using Magnusson’s tips in the book, the guide offers these check points:
• Death cleaning doesn’t have to be done in one go.
• Begin with the things you have in storage, hidden away in attics or garages.
• Shred or throw away anything that could be upsetting, hurtful or embarrassing for your family to find.
• Leave your photographs, letters and journals until last.
• If you know what you’d like to be done with certain belongings after you die, tell someone or leave a note.
• Death cleaning is a great chance to actually ask people if they want your stuff.
In the process of decluttering, one might find unexpected ways to bond with friends and family members. “Remember when” could start the conversation in which you bequeath photos, a letter jacket or a giant glass platter with a colorful painted turkey on it.
The author of the BuzzFeed article, Gyan Yankovich, says her favorite tip is to keep a box of private, personal belongings that mean something only to you. Mark the box “Private — Throw Away.”
While the premise of death cleaning is to prepare for demise, the process is simply a thoughtful way to organize one’s life.
Reducing clutter has multiple benefits. Have you ever repurchased an item that you knew you already owned, but just couldn’t find? Many everyday things in today’s society are cheap and often disposable, causing one to easily bank up, say 500 plastic forks in the event of a megapicnic, or have five spatulas in the kitchen drawer when you really only use one.
Purposeful categorization of belongings is frugal. It also allows the elimination of things you don’t need.
Plastic forks are inexpensive and easy to come by but are an environmental scourge that can be eliminated by simply washing metal cutlery. The Ocean Conservancy lists cutlery among the items “most deadly” to sea turtles, birds and mammals.
According to a National Geographic article, “for centuries, it would have been a faux pas to not travel with a set” of one’s own silverware.
“You would come with a little carry case, and it would be your own personal knife and spoon,” says Sarah Coffin, who curated the 2006 exhibit “Feeding Desire: Design and the Tools of the Table, 1500-2005” at the Cooper Hewitt design museum in New York, in the June 28 article written by Tik Root.
In the United States, more than 100 million plastic utensils are used every day. In response to the environmental threat posed by an overabundance of plastic cutlery trash — which is often difficult to recycle due to its inconsistent material makeup and unusual shapes and sizes — France is the first country to ban plastic cutlery, plates and cups starting this year.
We could follow France’s example and Swedish death clean plastic silverware completely out of our habits.
While we are at it, maybe there are some other items in today’s society that are not needed.
According to Psychology Today, decluttering creates a sense of competence. “Doing this successfully can help you feel confident about your decision-making skills. It helps you feel like you’re adulting,” says the Feb. 12, 2018 blog at psychologytoday.com by Dr. Alice Boyes. It can be energizing and help reduce anxiety, she says.
The American Psychiatric Association reported that from 2016 to 2017, the proportion of adults who described themselves as more anxious than the previous year was 36 percent. In 2017, more than 17 million American adults had at least one major depressive episode, as did three million adolescents ages 12-17. Forty million adults now suffer from an anxiety disorder — nearly 20 percent of the adult population.
According to a 2018 national survey, almost 70% of people in the United States are worried about climate change and around 51% feel “helpless,” says a December report by Medical News Today.
“Scientific evidence is emerging that people are starting to experience extreme or chronic anxiety because they feel as though they cannot control environmental problems, especially climate change,” says the report. “People may also feel guilty or anxious about the impact that their or their generation’s behavior may have on the environment and that of future generations.”
The article, written by Jennifer Huizen, notes that there are ways to mitigate psychological eco-doom damage. It can be read at medicalnewstoday.com/articles/327354.
“Although solving environmental issues relies on societal change, governmental input and corporations taking responsibility for their contributions to climate change, people can usually manage their own responses to environmental issues using a range of strategies,” Huizen wrote.
Her tips include taking action by talking to others about good environmental practices, volunteering with an environmental group or making greener choices; seeking out accurate information about environmental issues; and trying to stay optimistic and physically active. She also suggests “knowing when to disengage” from overwhelming media reports and to see a doctor when stress becomes debilitating.
“Spending more time outdoors or with nature may help alleviate eco-anxiety by encouraging a positive personal connection with the environment,” the article says. “Some people even recommend keeping a rock, twig, dried flower or other natural object that they can look at and touch when feeling disconnected or overwhelmed. This may work in a similar way to grounding techniques that some mental health professionals recommend for managing anxiety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.