It occurred to me while looking in the mirror a few weeks ago and thinking about our hoped-for car trip East to be with family:
For me, the most obvious “silver lining” of this pandemic is on the top of my head.
But I wanted to celebrate granddaughter Sara’s fourth birthday without a silver hairline. And I wanted to get my teeth cleaned on schedule before the trip.
So I asked Noble County health officer Dr. Terry Gaff to give me some advice.
Below is my mid-May email Q&A with him.
Me: For a person who is age 67 but in good health, when would you suggest returning to a hair salon?
Dr. Gaff: Personally, I would recommend waiting at least until June. As restrictions are relaxed, there may be a resurgence of the pandemic virus. Given the planned increase in testing, if we do not see that by June and the professionals involved wear masks and gloves, the odds of safe interactions will be improved.
Me: Should a person age 67 in good health who has a dental appointment in May — a non-emergency — consider rescheduling?
Dr. Gaff: If it is for non-emergent care, reschedule for later in the year. If it for a routine checkup, consider waiting until a vaccine is available and widely used.
Me: How do you feel about a 10-hour road trip to Pennsylvania at the end of May to stay several days with healthy relatives who have been in lockdown since mid-March? The only stops during the trip would be for gas and toilet.
Dr. Gaff: The risks involved in such a trip are relatively low (though not zero), keeping in mind the need for thorough hand washing and social distancing as well as masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.
So in mid-May we happily informed our daughter, son-in-law and Sara that we would be coming for five days for Sara’s birthday.
We left last Thursday, May 27; the 10-hour drive went smoothly. Not much car traffic but relatively heavy truck traffic — a good sign, I imagine, for the economy.
Along the toll road, the service plaza stops were partly open. For example, at a typical service plaza, instead of having Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Burger King and a few others all serving customers, only perhaps two food choices would be available. All the service personnel wore masks, as did almost all of the customers.
Everywhere were signs reminding us to social distance.
In the areas for ordering were circles (6 feet apart from each other) showing us where to stand. And in the restrooms, every other stall was taped shut to further enforce social distancing.
In general, there were so few people at the rest stops, it wasn’t hard to be distant.
Both traveling east on May 27 and west on June 1, the late spring scenery through Ohio and Pennsylvania was as beautiful as I have ever seen it: clear blue skies, verdant rolling hills and thick, green, healthy-looking forests.
As we entered eastern Pennsylvania, black signs with large white flashing words — STAY HOME, LIMIT TRAVEL, PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING — started to assail us.
A far different message than the “Welcome to Pennsylvania” that had greeted us a few hours earlier.
But we knew the warning to STAY HOME didn’t mean turn around; it meant stick close to Liz and Sam and Sara’s home once we arrived ... for everyone’s own good.
During our five-day stay we ventured out only for walks around the neighborhood and scenic drives for carry-out and a trip to the Jersey shore for three socially distant hours on the beach and on the boardwalk, where we wore masks.
Now back in Indiana, I will be eliminating the silver lining on top of my head.
As Dr. Gaff observed at the close of our email exchange, it’s a shame that the pandemic cloud won’t be going away as easily as the silver lining on the top of my head.
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
