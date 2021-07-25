As we begin the Olympic Games, I’m eagerly awaiting the track and field events in the Tokyo competition.
Not least of all because DeKalb High School graduate Rachel Dincoff will be throwing the discus, the first local track and field competitor since East Noble graduate Amy Yoder-Begley ran in the 10,000-meter event at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.
Yoder-Begley’s achievement is recognized on highway signs in her hometown, so take the hint, DeKalb County.
Track was my sport in high school, and when I watch it on TV — which is every chance I get — I tense up when runners toe the starting line, and I remember how my lungs would burn in the home stretch toward the finish tape.
I still pay attention to local high school track results on the pages of our newspapers. I was proud to see that my old school — East Noble — won its conference championship this spring, just like we did in 1968.
I also noticed that our team from 53 years ago would have given the 2021 athletes quite a run for their money.
This year’s blue-and-gold runners pulled off a remarkable feat of winning the Northeast 8 Conference meet while finishing first in only two of the 16 events. That’s an amazing show of team depth.
But I’m always surprised to see that high school track performances have not changed much in the last 50 years.
Our races were measured in yards back then, while now we use the metric system.
You can find anything on the internet, however, including tables to convert a bygone runner’s time for 100 yards, say, to the longer 100 meters event of today. Most races are even more similar — such as the slight difference between 440 yards and 400 meters.
What’s not easy to compare is how far running surfaces and track footwear have advanced in half a century.
We ran on a new asphalt track at the Northeast Indiana Athletic Conference meet in 1968, but that was far from the case for our home meets in Kendallville.
In its early days, East Noble inherited the old Kendallville High School athletic complex near the shore of Bixler Lake.
Most running tracks, then and now, encircle a football field, creating an oval shape. Not so for the old East Noble track. It surrounded both the baseball and football fields, resulting in a course that was nearly round — almost all curves with barely any straight sections.
What’s more, the old EN track surface was composed of cinders. Look it up, kids: According to Wikipedia, cinders are “igneous rocks … fragments of solidified lava.” They made a crunching sound when you ran on them in spikes. Even the Olympics used cinder tracks until 1968.
If cinders weren’t enough of a handicap, the East Noble track bordered Diebele Creek, which flooded the third turn with a couple inches of water for much of the track season.
All of this provided a home-field advantage for us — visiting runners were shocked by our substandard conditions. Conversely, when we traveled to schools with newfangled surfaces of rubberized asphalt, we felt like we had springs in our legs.
That may be why the Knights of 1968 left our competitors gasping for air — winning the conference meet with 71 points to 38 for the runner-up Columbia City squad.
I contributed only a couple of points to the total, so we would have won handily even if I’d tripped over my shoelaces. Comparing times, I would have finished fifth in the 800 meters this year, instead of fourth back then.
Some of our ’68 champion runners would have been winners even today, however.
The conversion charts show that our ’68 team’s sprinter, Dan Ihrie, would have won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in the 2021 meet with converted times of 11.25 and 22.5 seconds. Note: Since he’s 71 years old, he’d have a hard time replicating his performance today.
Our 1968 one-lap specialist, Dave Spencer, would have finished second in the 400 meters in 2021, just as he did back then. Our miler, Gary Spidel, running as a sophomore then, would have finished third this year instead of his first place in ’68, but he would have come only one-tenth of a second from winning this year’s race.
Our high hurdler, the late Jack Ritchie, would have won his event comfortably against the 2021 field. He also won the 180-yard low hurdles back then, but there’s no comparable event today. Our mile relay team would have arrived at the finish in 3:27.8, three seconds ahead of this year’s winners.
Finally, our 1968 pole vaulter, Gary Thrapp, would have topped this year’s champ by 9 inches with his 14-foot vault in the conference meet. Thrapp later set a state record of 15 feet at the ’68 state finals.
My teammates would not have rivaled East Noble’s 2021 individual champions in the high jump and long jump, however. This year’s winning squad deserves to be proud of its strength across so many events.
As for my own teammates, I knew they were great in ’68 — I had to try to keep up with them in practice — but I never would have guessed that their times still would look fast 53 years later.
