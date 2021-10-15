Karen Harrold of Bluffton and her husband were at the Bluffton Street Fair with their granddaughter and her family. Knowing that Ellie Lou, 3, doesn’t like porta potties, Karen bent down and told Ellie that if she had to go potty, there was a row of porta potties nearby. Ellie told her that she doesn’t like porcupines!
+++
Dorothy and Miles had just returned home at the end of the day. Miles, 3, who is always hungry, asked, “What’s for supper, Mommy?” She replied, “I made us a salad for supper!” Miles sounded concerned. “What’s in it?” he asked. Dorothy replied, “Everything is in it. You will really like it!” Miles seemed even more concerned. “What else is in it?” he asked. — Dorothy Cohee (mother of Miles) of Indiana
+++
The following stories are from about 20 years ago. As the school year gets underway, I thought you would enjoy this trip down memory lane.
It was a hot day at the beginning of the school year, and the first-graders had just trooped in from afternoon recess. They were lining up against the wall in the hall, taking turns at the drinking fountain. A first-grade teacher overheard one of her students say to a friend: “What I want to know is, who signed me up for all day?!”
+++
On a fall day Quintin saw some geese and pointed out that they weren’t quite flying in the proper V formation. Rebecca, who had been working with her letter people in kindergarten, said matter-of-factly, “Maybe they haven’t had that letter person in school yet!”
+++
Chuck, 6, was asked what the best part of first grade was. “Recess!” he exclaimed. “And the worst part?” “Missing recess!” his cousin Paul, 8, chimed in.
+++
Donna was driving a carload of children to school in their old car, and they were running late. When she stopped at a stop sign the car konked out. The kids started becoming boisterous and impatient. “Listen,” Donna said. “Everybody pray. If anybody can start this car, Jesus can.” “And if it doesn’t start, He can get out and push,” Kevin, 13, said. The car finally started.
+++
During story hour the children were acting out the poem “Monday’s Child.” When Mrs. Steinicke got to Sunday’s child and read, “But the child that’s born on the Sabbath Day is fair and wise and good all day,” little Zach piped up and said, “Oh, no I’m not!”
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.