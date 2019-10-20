As he bagged my groceries, the 17-year-old young man broke into a song: “Country Roads” by John Denver.
“That’s pretty old school,” said this shopper, who knows a lot about the old days.
The young bagger informed me that John Denver was awesome.
“Classic rock is having a moment,” he continued. The same-age cashier, another young man, agreed.
I suggested that John Denver is not exactly classic rock.
Modern country is trash, the first teenager responded. Old country is great. Again, his co-worker agreed.
I ignored for a moment that John Denver might not be old country, either.
Bagger teen, a cheerful chatter, then rattled off a list of his favorite rock groups from the 1960s.
I offered my observation that, to my amazement, my 14-year-old granddaughter likes The Beatles, who were hitting the height of their popularity when I was 14 in 1965.
She also likes Elton John and Queen, who were popular in the 1970s, a mere 40-some years ago.
In the 1960s, we never dreamed that our raucous, rebellious rock ’n’ roll music still would be popular half a century later. (We also never dreamed that some of our rock heroes still would be making concert tours in their 70s.)
We certainly were not listening to 54-year-old music in 1965. That would have meant reaching back to 1911 to find our faves.
Looking up the top songs of 1911, I found “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” by Irving Berlin riding the top of the charts.
Irving Berlin was dominating popular music in 1911 as thoroughly as the Beatles ruled our radios in the mid-1960s. Most of his hits had the words “Rag” or “Ragtime” in the titles.
Others on the hit parade in 1911 that I recognized were “Come, Josephine, in My Flying Machine,” “Down by the Old Mill Stream.” “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” and “I Want a Girl Just Like the Girl Who Married Dear Old Dad.”
I’m not sure how anyone even listened to those songs back in 1911, since radio was still 10 years away, and home phonographs were playthings of the rich.
In the 1960s, we had the good fortune to grow up in the era of transistor radios and eight-track players in our cars.
Now, our ’60s music just won’t go away. The local DeKalb High School band is playing Beatles music for its competition show this season. My granddaughter’s school show choir sang The Beatles’ “Drive My Car” a season ago. A recent movie’s plot revolved around what might happen if no one had heard of The Beatles except for one singer, who became famous stealing their songs.
At the county fair a few weeks ago, local schools’ show choirs performed hits by The Beatles and other decades-old ditties.
I expressed my amusement to my wife, Betsy. Can you believe they’re singing this old stuff?
Well, they sure can’t use rap with show choirs, she responded.
I took this as a challenge, spending a whole evening on YouTube hoping to — just this once — prove her wrong.
I delude myself, but I imagine it’s keeping me young to stay hip to today’s music, instead of being stuck on the oldies, like so many of my contemporaries.
The best of rap and hip-hop can be quite musical, despite what most people my age think. As I hunted for my favorite examples of this theory, I found some new rap artists I liked even better.
I have more than one musical granddaughter, however. One of the others, age 12, is quite fully immersed in her own 21st century. She’s obsessed with spanking-new artists Twenty-one Pilots (tolerable) and Billie Eilish (ugh).
In at least Billie’s case, I can say with conviction, “New school is trash.”
Which is exactly what old fogies are supposed to say — what we expected our grandparents to say — back when we were listening to long-haired, rebellious rockers 50 years ago.
Dave Kurtz is editor of The Star. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
