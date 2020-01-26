KENDALLVILLE — What is most popular on Facebook doesn’t always translate to what’s actually most-read on kpcnews.com.
This week was a good example of that, as a truck vs. pedestrian accident topped the views list despite several stories that went regionally viral on social media.
On Saturday evening, a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado truck making a turn in downtown Kendallville failed to see three pedestrians crossing Main Street, striking a woman and two children. All three suffered injuries, with one girl having a dislocated elbow and broken left arm.
After further investigation, police determined alcohol wasn’t a factor and the driver was not arrested. That topped the list this week with more than 12,000 pageviews, even though it hadn’t been promoted on social media.
Here were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Jan. 16-22:
Three pedestrians hit by truck — 12,542 pageviews
Woman published book for those carrying a loved one in the heart — 10,923 pageviews
Kendallville getting new 70-home subdivision — 4,060 pageviews
Bedbug infestation closes courthouse — 3,391 pageviews
Kendallville named 33rd best city in US to live in — 3,327 pageviews
An incomplete picture: LaGrange County ranked 6th least-educated county in nation — 2,940 pageviews
Trevor Tipton steps down as Central Noble football coach — 2,364 pageviews
Angola student to compete on national talent show — 1,942 pageviews
Smoot family headed to Wisconsin: ‘God’s newness is always before us’ — 1,691 pageviews
Victim ID’d in fatal fire — 1,584 pageviews
As for KPC News’ Facebook page, the clear-and-away leader this week was the story that Kendallville was ranked the 33rd best place to live in the U.S., which reached thousands not only on The News Sun’s page, but also across the region.
Jan. 20: (Shared from The News Sun) Kendallville was the only Indiana community that made the top 50 list, reportedly due to its low cost of living — 5,768 people reached, 176 reactions, 264 shares, 43 comments
Jan. 20: (Shared from KPC Sports) Trevor Tipton has decided to step down as head coach of the Central Noble football program — 5,438 people reached, 42 reactions, nine shares, eight comments
Jan. 20: (Shared from The News Sun) The new development is the first major residential subdivision in Kendallville in more than 20 years — 4,588 people reached, 102 reactions, 83 shares, 54 comments
On the individual daily newspaper pages, a feature about Rev. Tom Adamson, a state hall of fame recognition for Tom Smith and Kendallville’s top city ranking led in Facebook reach this past week.
Jan. 20 (The Herald Republican) Adamson putting a vibrant tune to community caring — 476 people reached, 236 reactions, 20 shares, 31 comments
Jan. 18 (The Star) Well deserved for Mr. Smith — 252 people reached, 197 reactions, 12 shares, 32 comments
Jan. 20 (The News Sun) According to one online financial news site, Kendallville is the 33rd best place to live in the U.S. What do you think? — 7,928 people reached (4,588 additional reach on KPC News), 2,378 reactions, 402 shares, 539 comments
