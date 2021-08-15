One of the warnings given to pregnant women is that they should not be the one to deal with used kitty litter because of the small risk to pregnancy from the parasite that causes toxoplasmosis, which can be found in the poop of infected cats and a few other places.
On the other hand, it is thought that you cannot catch toxoplasmosis from stroking a cat, having a cat as a pet or from coming in contact with someone who has a cat.
So, if you are pregnant (or have a weak immune system), the following apply:
• wear gloves while gardening
• wash your hands before preparing food and eating
• wash hands, knives and chopping boards thoroughly after preparing raw meat
• wash fruit and vegetables thoroughly to get rid of any traces of soil
• wear gloves while emptying cat litter trays and empty them every day
• do not eat raw or under cooked meat, or cured meats like salami or parma ham (prosciutto di Parma)
• do not consume unpasteurized goat milk or any products made from it
Although this is certainly good advice for pregnant ladies, recent research suggests that infection with the parasite that causes toxoplasmosis might also be associated with thinking impairment in otherwise healthy individuals.
Investigators reviewed and conducted a meta-analysis of 13 studies that included more than 13,000 healthy adults and found a modest but significant association between serum positivity for toxoplasma and impaired performance on cognitive tests of processing speed, working memory, short-term verbal memory and executive function. The average age of the persons in the studies was close to 50 years.
The intracellular parasite (Toxoplasma gondii) infects approximately 30% of humans worldwide. The parasite not only settles in muscle and liver tissue but also can cross the blood-brain barrier and settle in brain tissue.
Previous research has shown that neurocognitive (ability to think) changes associated with toxoplasmosis can occur in humans, and meta-analyses suggest an association with neuropsychiatric disorders as well as increased motor vehicle crashes and suicide attempts.
Attempting to eliminate the idea that people with mental health disorders more often get these infections, the recent analysis examined specifically cognitive functioning in otherwise healthy individuals in relation to the infection.
The studies analyzed the four cognitive domains noted above: processing speed, working memory, short-term verbal memory and executive functioning.
Of all the participants, 22.6% had antibodies against toxoplasma. Participants who were seropositive for toxoplasma had less favorable functioning in all cognitive domains, with “small but significant” differences. The extent of the associations was modest but suggestive.
It is known that the parasite forms cysts in the brain and can influence dopamine activity, which might, in turn, affect the ability to think. Alternatively, it is also possible that the immune response to the infection in the brain causes cognitive impairment.
Although the data showed “mild effects,” the findings could be important on a population level. Because 30% of the world’s population are seropositive for toxoplasma, a potentially large number of people are at risk for cognitive impairment.
In the U.S., perhaps 10% to 15% of people might test positive for toxoplasma, but in Germany and France, the number comes closer to 50%, and in other places in the world, especially countries that have a harder time economically, the rates are even higher. So, if it can affect brain function, even a small effect could be a big deal.
On the other hand, it is not my intention to suggest avoiding cats. Remember, it is thought that you cannot catch toxoplasmosis from stroking a cat, having a cat as a pet or from encountering someone who has a cat.
You should take basic precautions when cleaning the litter box, including washing hands right afterward. If you are really concerned, a mask and gloves would be an additional precaution.
While I am a dog person with a wife who is allergic to cats, our feline friends make wonderful companions for cat people. By realizing this small risk, toxoplasmosis can be avoided.
