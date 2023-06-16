Maria, 6, lost one of her bottom teeth. Although she forgot to put it under her pillow, the Tooth Fairy remembered and decided to give her a coin anyway. The next morning, Maria was delighted to find the coin. “I didn’t even have my tooth there!” she exclaimed. Her mother asked how the Tooth Fairy knew to come to Maria’s pillow. Without skipping a beat, Maria answered confidently, “She must have shined a flashlight in my mouth and saw I was missing a tooth!” The thought of a mini-flashlight in the fairy’s hand made everyone smile! — Marta Wysong (mother of Maria) of Wawaka
Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett shared something from her friend, Melissa Hernandez. It was sent to her by the preschool teacher of Melissa’s son. Teo is 5 — 5 1/2 if you ask him — and his siblings are much older. They live in South Bend.
After reading a book to her students, the teacher took a picture of herself with the book cover to remind herself to include it in her Tadpoles. (Tadpoles is an app she uses to communicate with parents and share what they did at preschool.)
Teo asked his teacher, “Are you seriously taking a selfie during Circle Time?”
The teacher told Teo’s mother his comment, “tells me he has much older siblings, without telling me he has much older siblings!”
Rachel Dirig of Fort Wayne shared this poem, “My Mom and Dad,” by Augie, age 4.
Thank you to my niece Lucy who is a friend of Rachel’s and asked if we could use it.
My dad, well he likes to play tickle monster with me and he likes to take me to school.
My dad sometimes after school takes me to his work and I get treats.
He wears his work clothes to work.
My dad’s favorite food is pasta.
He likes to like, well, I like when he won a bullet trophy.
I love my dad 60%.
My mom, like she has a lot of shoes and she wears whatever shoes with whatever clothes she wears.
She likes pasta too.
My mom likes to play tag with me. My dad too.
Her work is kind of far away.
I love my mom 10%.
On the way home from school Salma, 8, was telling her grandmother, Sally, how much self restraint she has been exercising throughout the entire school year, by not saying the words “shut up” to anyone, because there have been many instances when she wanted to say that to someone at school. Her younger sister, Florentina, 6, listened carefully, and then reassured their grandmother that she also has not said “shut up” to anybody. Sally said, “Very good Florentina.” Florentina continued, “Sometimes I say the word ‘shut.’” Sally said, “That’s fine — like ‘please shut the door.’” And Florentina said, “Yes, and like SHUT YOUR MOUTH!” — Sally Witwer Stolz of Maryland
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week’s column. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
