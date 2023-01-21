Cannabis Kids 2023.03
According to a study recently published online in the medical journal, Pediatrics, over a five-year period from 2017 to 2021, the number of young children unintentionally exposed to edible cannabis (marijuana) products in the U.S. jumped 1375%.
Reports to poison control centers of children age 5 years or younger eating edible cannabis jumped from 207 in 2017 to 3054 in 2021, nearly 15 times as many.
Many of the children experienced clinical effects, such as agitation, confusion, depression of the central nervous system, dilated pupils, impaired coordination, or an increase in heart rate.
The good news is that no deaths were reported, so far.
About 97% of the exposures occurred in residences, and 90% were at the child’s own home.
Approximately half of the cases involved 2- and 3-year-olds.
To assess national trends, researchers analyzed cases in the National Poison Data System, which tracks potentially toxic exposures reported to poison control centers in the U.S.
During the five-year period, 7043 exposures to edible cannabis by children younger than 6 years were identified.
In 2.2% of the cases, the drug had a major effect, defined as being either life-threatening or causing residual disability.
In 21.9% of the cases, the effect was considered to be moderate, with symptoms that were more pronounced, prolonged, or widespread rather than minor effects.
About 8% of the children were admitted to critical care units and 14.6% were admitted to non–critical care units.
More than 20 states have approved recreational cannabis for people age 21 years and older, including our northern neighbor, Michigan.
Prior research has shown that calls to poison centers and visits to emergency departments for pediatric cannabis consumption increased in certain states after the drug became legal there.
Of 4,827 cases for which there was information about the clinical effects of the exposure and therapies used, 70% involved some central nervous system (CNS) depression, including 1.9% with more severe CNS effects, including coma.
Patients also experienced impaired coordination (7.4%), agitation (7.1%), confusion (6.1%), tremor (2%), and seizures (1.6%). Other common symptoms included rapid heart rate (11.4%), vomiting (9.5%), dilated pupils (5.9%), and respiratory depression (3.1%).
Treatments for the exposures included intravenous fluids (20.7%), food or snacks (10.3%), and oxygen therapy (4%).
The total number of children requiring intubation with a tube down their throats to breath for them during the study period was 35, or about one in 140. Although relatively rare, it indicates the potentially life-threatening problems that can develop in these cases.
Edibles can resemble common treats such as candies, chocolates, cookies, brownies, or other appealing foods. So, small children will not recognize that a snack might contain adult strength servings of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the major psychoactive component of cannabis.
Poison centers have also been receiving more calls about edible cannabis use by older children.
In another study including all poison control cases in children ages 6 through 18 years old from year 2000 through 2020, cannabis exposure rates had the highest average monthly increase overall. The most dramatic rise occurred from 2017 to 2020. Edible cannabis accounted for the highest increase in call rates to poison control centers compared with all other forms of cannabis.
While marijuana carries a low risk for severe toxicity, it can be inebriating to the point of poor judgment, risk of falls or other injury, and occasionally a panic reaction in the first-time user or unsuspecting children who accidentally ingest these products.
Measures to keep edibles away from children could include changing how the products are packaged, limiting the maximum dose of drug per package, and educating the public about the risks to children.
Parents should consider keeping their cannabis products locked up or at least in a place inaccessible to children.
It should probably be pointed out here that the purchase and/or possession of cannabis (marijuana) is still against federal regulations as well as against Indiana law, which does not even allow it for medical use in Indiana. So, there is a legal as well as medical aspect to exposing children to edible cannabis.
