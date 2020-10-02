Please read Ephesians 4:1-16 with emphasis on verses 15-16
What a year 2020 has been so far! I don’t need to remind you all of the different events which have/are taking place, however, I will share what pastors/clergy/ministers and leaders have been struggling with/through.
Many of you have known with the COVID-19 in-place orders, the isolation of people in nursing homes, hospitals and so forth, along with churches being “virtual” (closed for face-to-face meetings), clergy have been chained from doing ministry where clergy would meet people where they are to bring comfort, peace and connection to those in need. Funerals were even halted due to the pandemic and couldn’t take place until, in many cases, months after the passing. Helping the families deal with the guilt of not being there for their loved ones passing/last moments of life, the uncertainty of the outbreak and more made the clergy’s calling equally as difficult to serve those entrusted to their care. Hospitals and nursing homes wouldn’t allow anyone to enter in fear of contamination of individuals.
As for the church (physical buildings/meeting places), due to the shutdowns of COVID-19, many ministries were negatively impacted. Clergy needed to find new ways to bring the message of God in very new ways: trying to develop virtual services (one of my friends/parishioners told me that “Now pastor, you’re a televangelist!”), visitation of shut-ins, foodbanks and other outreaches were literally halted; and clergy struggles to meet the demanding needs of their churches while dealing with the new issues from COVID-19.
Financially, ministries fell short and many were closed/reduced due to lack of funding. This created a great burden on clergy because they were scrambling to discover ways to keep ministries open and meeting the needs of their communities. Some were able to stay afloat while others were forced to close their ministries. This created great anxiousness for those whose church would provide services such as food banks and daycare as needs would go unmet at times; making the clergy feel like they have sometimes failed their calling.
Many of us have risen to the occasion and have become creative in our outreach and approach to ministry. I personally have developed a greater understanding of the importance of modern technology and its importance the modern style of worship. Although I have a great deal to learn, I am growing in expanding my ministries beyond the church walls. Through all of this, I have been able to stress the importance of connection/relationship with God/others and just how valuable it is for the believer today. I have seen the great divide which has taken place due to COVID-19 and how it affects people socially, mentally, spiritually and psychologically. I have seen families come together with real relational effectiveness and I have also witnessed the implosion which some families have experienced due to discovering the issues/problems which families had been forced to see within themselves due to staying-in-place — the fact they couldn’t keep themselves busy enough to not face the issues they have.
Clergy continue to assist their churches, families and communities throughout the pandemic by adapting to change, continual connection with the people, addressing the real issues and the abilities to keep vital ministries open. Clergy are willing to reach out in the same manner as Mother Theresa had while working with the sick and needy. And it’s not about the money for the church; it’s about we as clergy being Christ in the flesh trying to do the work of Christ as Jesus disciple us in our callings. This is the heart of true clergy/pastors/ministers/priest/rabbis; to follow Christ as faithfully as possible and ministering to all whom God empowers us to minister to.
How can you minister to the clergy; especially in the mist of COVID-19? First of all; keep praying for/with them. This is vital to remember that they struggle with the demands of ministry and the spiritual warfare we face daily. Send letters/notes of encouragement; if they have blessed you, let them know. They have walked with you through the darkest and the brightest moments of your lives (if you have allowed them to be there for you). Words of kindness goes a long way to encourage clergy. Attend church this month: due to COVID-19 and the busyness of your lifestyles (home-schooling, meetings, work and other demands), some have become complacent in staying away from church. Making a “guest appearance” only encourages the clergy that they haven’t lost contact with their people. Let your clergy know when a message had touched you and how — this gives an “amen” to when scriptures are preached with the integrity and power it deserves and allows the clergy to know they are in fellowship with God’s/Holy Spirit’s leading in presenting messages/lessons. And there are many other ways to encourage your pastors/clergy/ministers/priest/rabbis. Be creative!
As I write this, I don’t want it to seem as if we as clergy are begging for anything and that it’s about letting clergy know that we are serving God by serving you.
