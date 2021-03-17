It was that very, very windy, gray afternoon last week.
After working at the table by the fire all morning and into the early afternoon, I needed to get outdoors. But I had missed the nice part of the day.
I bundled up, tethered my hair the best I could and headed toward the park and then up Diamond Street. With the wind at my back — and at my side and in my face — I battled the powerful gusts as best I could.
But then something caught my eye. The wonderful playhouse at 207 E. Diamond St. I had never before seen children in it. A while back the playhouse had replaced a fountain and today it was occupied by three happy children, oblivious to the wind and cold.
I paused for a second look, and then saw the mother in the distance. I approached her and struck up a conversation.
I learned that homeowners Brad and Elizabeth Landis are originally from Columbia City and the parents of four children, ages 9-2: Keenan, Silas, Aria and Samantha, who was indoors napping.
Despite the wind and cold, Elizabeth Landis agreed to answer a few questions for a "How's it going?" column.
How's it going?
Really good, actually! We are looking forward to spring and we have plans after being cooped up all winter.
Where are your children going to school?
They are home schooled. (She and her husband were not home schooled. They use the Master Books curriculum. She explained that a few years ago they decided to home school their children through high school.)
Why did you decide to home school?
We decided it was important for them to have a really well rounded education and opportunities to go do fun things. My husband sometimes works some really weird hours so home schooling affords us the opportunity to set our own schedule and do our own things at our own pace.
What brought you here from Columbia City?
This house! My husband saw this house. He fell in love with it and decided it's just the perfect fit. He works from home for Parkview. (He is a senior systems engineer and works on computer systems). We loved the big front porch and he loved all the big moldings inside and the pocket doors. There are so many characters and features that you don't find in new homes. We came from a new construction home so this was totally different and such a different experience; we fell in love with it!
+++
I told her I was well aware of the home's beauty and history because I had written a column a few years ago about the home's restoration by Steve and Carol Elser.
The “Merica home” has always had special interest for me and my family because my father purchased The News Sun from Mrs. Merica’s estate following her death. Our family moved here in 1962, when Dad, a native of South Bend, was hired to be the editor and general manager. Mrs. Merica was 103 when she died in 1969, and at 103 she was the nation's oldest newspaper publisher.
My father, George O. Witwer, KPC Media Group publisher emeritus, is doing well; potentially he could rival Mrs. Merica for that "oldest publisher" distinction! He remembers visiting Mrs. Merica in the home, and he was happy to learn in 2016 of the renovation of the home by the Elsers.
Here are a few portions of the August 2016 column I wrote about the Elsers.
" ... (The owner Steve Elser) grew up on a farm just south of Albion and graduated from Central Noble High School. He went to college in Fort Wayne and lived with his wife, Carol, in Fort Wayne, until 1998 when they moved to Leo ... (He has since passed on.)
“The land was purchased from the Mitchell family and the home was built in 1901 by a Kendallville dentist, G.B. Bunyan and his wife Estelle ...
“In 1912 the new owners of the home were Charles O. and Alice Merica ... Mr. Merica eventually purchased The Kendallville News-Sun (now The News Sun) where he became editor and publisher around 1913.
“... Mr. Merica passed away in 1918 at a young age and left his widow with a family to raise and newspaper to run, which she did successfully ...
“The next owners of the home were Ross and Marilyn Noble along with their four children ...
“Ross and Marilyn were both passionate old home admirers and caretakers and responsible for many upgrades ...
“Mrs. Noble sold the property in 2005 to William and Lisa Stucky ...
“... Feb. 20, 2015, (the Elsers) acquired the home ... over the next year and seven months the home and grounds were lovingly restored ..."
The Elsers added the fountain, but the home was sold without the fountain. Brad and Elizabeth Landis installed the playhouse where the fountain was.
I have deep gratitude for people, such as Steve and Carol Elser, who see the potential in historic properties and lovingly restore them, and for people like Brad and Elizabeth Landis who live in and cherish historic homes.
The happy family warmed that windy, cold, gray afternoon.
With gusts at my back, I pressed onward. It takes a lot of wind to blow winter away.
