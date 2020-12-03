“Walking is a man’s best medicine.”
— Hippocrates
To give you a history lesson, the Greek physician Hippocrates was born in 460 BC. Historically, he is known to be the Father of Medicine.
His quote, “Walking is a man’s best medicine,” is still true today.
Life brings each of us a lot of stress. This year, more than others, we are experiencing anxiety over money, work, politics, the effects of the COVID-19 virus on us and others, and because of social distancing, we have not been able to see friends and family.
To take Hippocrates’ advice, we should all go for a walk. Going for a walk is one of the best forms of exercise. The physical benefits of walking cannot be denied but going for a walk offers so much more.
Laurette Mortimer writes, “Walking brings me back to myself.” I agree with her that it gives me time to think, to develop a strategy for my day, my week, and to count my blessings. It gets me outside. If I walk on a trail, it gets me back to nature.
Even with the cold weather of winter, it is good to be out at least for a while. I am well prepared with jackets, hats, gloves and all kinds of shoes and boots to combat the cold. I usually walk alone, and I like to vary where I walk. Common’s Park, the Trine State Recreation Area and Pokagon State Park are wonderful places to walk. Sometimes I will see wildlife like a squirrel and sometimes a deer!
When I see other people out walking, I will wave! It makes me happy to see my neighbors on their walk because it is part of a daily routine for them.
Henry David Thoreau said, “an early morning walk is a blessing for the whole day.”
The day-to-day stresses that we have will always be there. Going for a walk is like a timeout — a chance to regroup, a chance to slow down, and a chance to contemplate on any number of subjects! During your walk if you cannot solve the world’s problems, at least when you return from your walk, you will be better equipped to face the problems in your world.
