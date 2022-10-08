We have all heard that “we are what we eat,” which is especially important for those of us who have a wide variety of foods to choose from. How we make those choices can play a big role in how we feel and act in the short term. But some aspects of our current diet might affect us in the long term as well.
Last week, I told you about the idea that a diet high in red meat might increase the chance of developing type 2 diabetes.
Now, recent research has turned my attention to vitamin B12 possibly being linked to lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.
Previous preclinical studies have suggested that B vitamins protect against Parkinson’s disease by decreasing plasma homocysteine levels and through other neuroprotective effects. However, clinical studies of B vitamins in Parkinson’s disease have given inconsistent results.
The recent study by Harvard researchers included 80,965 women from the Nurses’ Health Study and 48,837 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. They all completed a food frequency questionnaire at baseline and every four years.
Information was collected on intake of folate, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12 over the course of about 30 years up to 2012.
During follow-up, 495 women and 621 men were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
The data were adjusted for potential confounders, including age, smoking status, physical activity, intake of alcohol or caffeine, hormone use (in women), intake of dairy and flavonoids, and Mediterranean diet score.
Analyses of the accumulated average total folate, B6, and B12 intake were not associated with Parkinson’s disease risk.
However, when they looked at the intake of vitamin B12 at the beginning of the observation period, there was some suggestion for a lower risk for Parkinson’s disease for those who consumed the most B12. Intake from both diet and supplements seemed to contribute to this inverse association.
Dietary sources of vitamin B12 include poultry, meat, fish and dairy products. But the main sources in this study were multivitamins/supplements and enriched foods such as cereals.
The researchers found a significant relationship between intake with a 20-year lag time and the subsequent development of Parkinson’s disease.
This provides support for a possible protective effect of early intake of vitamin B12 on the development of Parkinson’s disease 20 years or more later.
The average intake in the highest vitamin B12 consuming group in the study that was linked to less Parkinson’s disease risk was 18 mcg/day at baseline. For reference, the amount in multivitamins generally varies from 5 to 25 mcg.
Although other recent studies have suggested high-dose B12 may be preventive and a possible treatment in Parkinson’s disease, it should also be stressed that the effect of B12 on Parkinson’s disease risk in this Harvard review of data was very modest. The results need to be confirmed in other studies, ideally also looking at circulating levels of vitamin B12.
The evidence is still not strong enough to universally endorse changing treatment plans. Therefore, Parkinson’s disease experts do not yet recommend high-dose B12 either for those at genetic risk of Parkinson’s or those already experiencing the disease.
For those people who have a family history or other predisposing factor(s) for Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other late onset disorders, it seems reasonable to continue to recommend a broad-based, well-balanced Mediterranean diet.
Perhaps, with time, we will develop a more comprehensive understanding of what vitamins and minerals might do for us and whether high doses of any of them will help us be happier and healthier.
For now, there are many experts who tell us that buying and consuming multivitamins and mineral supplements just give us expensive urine with no real benefit.
Meanwhile, it seems like a good idea to me to keep an open mind about the potential value (or worthlessness) of vitamins, especially from supplements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.