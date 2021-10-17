KENDALLVILLE — News that someone stole a Central Noble bus from Albion on Oct. 4 was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com this past week.
The next-day article that the bus had been located and recovered — thanks in part to widespread distribution of the KPC News article and other local media coverage — also charted well in this week’s Top 10 list.
The full-size, 72-seat school bus was stolen from the Central Noble Schools lot on S.R. 8 on Monday, Oct. 4. The bus in question was Central Noble Schools bus No. 9, a 2011 Bluebird model. The bus had a municipal plate of 74862.
The bus is one of several the corporation keeps on hand for extra curricular activities when the regular full-time buses are being taken on their routes. Because they are used so often during the weekend, keys were kept inside the bus — a practice no longer used by the corporation.
The story published on Thursday, Oct. 7, asking the public to keep their eyes out. By later that evening, the bus had been found.
The missing bus was located Thursday evening parked between two semis on Goshen Road in Fort Wayne, across from the Best Deal Auto Sales dealership.
Central Noble dean of students Lydia Gard was at a sixth-grade volleyball match at Garrett Thursday evening when she was approached by a Central Noble parent of a volleyball player.
The parent told Gard he had seen a story on social media about the missing school bus and thought he knew where it might be. He worked on Goshen Road, he explained, and had seen a bus parked between two semis near his work place.
The parent checked after the volleyball match and found that, yes, it was the same bus. Police and Central Noble officials traveled to Fort Wayne to secure and return the bus.
The story about the bus being stolen picked up more than 3,700 pageviews and hundreds of shares on Facebook, while the story about the bus being found also nabbed more than 1,400 views.
Here’s the Top 10 stories of the week from Oct. 7-13:
1) Police seeking info on stolen Central Noble bus — 3,771 pageviews
2) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 1,711 pageviews (56,320 total)
3) Commissioners launch lawsuit against Wolcottville property owners — 1,538 pageviews
4) Stolen Central Noble bus found in Fort Wayne — 1,422 pageviews
5) Escapee nabbed in Angola Walmart — 1,352 pageviews
6) ‘Significant violation’ freezes freight train, blocking Kendallville’s three crossings — 803 pageviews
7) Escapee nabbed in Angola Walmart — 801 pageviews
8) Brent Dirrim (obituary) — 771 pageviews
9) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 644 pageviews (22,460 total)
10) Judd Foster (obituary) — 441 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the story about the stolen Central Noble bus, the story about the bus being found, and a talker piece about an underpass in Kendallville were the top posts of the week.
Oct. 7: (Shared from The Albion New Era) Police are planning a field trip to the Noble County Jail where the suspect will learn about the criminal penalties for auto theft — 7,195 people reached, 132 reactions, 228 shares, 33 comments
Oct. 8: (Shared from The Albion New Era) With help from more than 900 shares off three KPC Media Group Facebook pages yesterday, the story spurred a tip from a local parent that led school officials and police to their missing bus — 6,893 people reached, 84 reactions, 44 shares, eight comments
Oct. 13: (Shared from The News Sun) Kendallville is not planning to follow in Garrett’s footsteps and seek a railroad underpass in the city. Cost is a huge factor, but the construction would also present other complications for downtown — 6,149 people reached, 14 reactions, four shares, 25 comments
On the individual daily newspaper pages, posts about growth at Trine University, Reike Corporation’s 100th anniversary and news about a train blocking all three Kendallville railroad crossings Tuesday were the top posts of the week:
Oct. 7: (The Herald Republican) Trine University continues with its remarkable growth — 1,143 people reached, 32 reactions, five shares
Oct. 12: (The Star) Rieke Corporation turns 100 — 904 people reached, 27 reactions, three shares, three comments
Oct. 12: (The News Sun) A “significant violation” is the cause of the train stoppage in Kendallville that started shortly after noon. It’s not clear exactly what that means at this time — 9,913 people reached, 91 reactions, 112 shares, 93 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.