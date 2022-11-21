“An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people,” said Thomas Jefferson, one of the founders of American democracy.
But like many of the aspirational things that Jefferson penned like “all Men are created equal,” this hasn’t exactly panned out, especially not in Indiana.
I mean, Indiana still has the option for people to straight-ticket vote, the most brain-dead, lazy way to cast a ballot come election time.
If you’ve never used the straight-party voting button, here’s the gist of it. Right at the beginning of the ballot — first option available — you can choose to auto-fill your ballot, selecting every candidate from either Republicans, Democrats or Libertarians.
Doing so picks all the races for you so you don’t even have to look or think about them. Meanwhile, it will leave blank any race that doesn’t have the party of your choosing, as well as non-partisan school board races and public questions.
You can hit the straight-party button, ignore everything that’s not that party, cast your vote and be done in less than 30 seconds, with full-on ignorance of of everyone you just voted for.
In Noble County, 5,559 voters — 4,814 Republicans, 741 Democrats and four Libertarians — used it. That accounted for 47.6% of all ballots cast.
Almost half. Half of voters here can’t even be bothered to look at the ballot.
“Well Steve, I’m sure people still take their ballot seriously and just use straight-party to save a little time,” you might say. “They’re still paying attention.”
Yeah, they’re not.
You can prove that many straight-party voters don’t look at the rest of their ballot by looking at the things the button doesn’t vote for.
Let’s look first at the top vote-getter in this fall’s election — unopposed Republican Sheriff Max Weber. Weber picked up 9,865 votes to lead all candidates. There were 11,675 ballots total, meaning Weber was undervoted 1,810 times. Still he received votes from a robust 84.5% of all voters.
Now let’s look at the very last item on this fall’s ballot in Noble County. It was a public question asking should Court of Appeals District 5 Justice Nancy Vaidik be retained in her office?
That question received 8,850 votes out of 11,675 total ballots cast — 75.8% of the total.
Granted, maybe people just left it blank because they didn’t know or didn’t care about that particular question. I mean, I cover elections thoroughly and even I can’t tell you anything about Vaidik.
“See, Steve, stop making something out of nothing!”
Well, let’s take a look now at the non-partisan East Noble Allen Township School Board race between incumbent Brent Durbin and challenger Samantha Porter. It was one of three contested races for school board and it was fairly close, with Durbin winning 52.56% to 47.44%.
There were 4,878 ballots cast in the Durbin/Porter race... out of 6,323 eligible ballots. That’s 1,445 undervotes, or 22.9% of all ballots cast.
In the even-closer race between Faye Kline and Jennifer Hornberger (51.14% to 48.86% in Kline’s favor), there were 4,830 votes, meaning 1,493 undervotes, 23.6% of all ballots.
I suppose it’s possible 23% of East Noble voters simply did not care about who represents them on the school board, but more likely is that many straight-party voters didn’t look and didn’t finish out their ballots.
Let’s look at some partisan races now.
Unopposed Democratic Jefferson Township Trustee H. Marc Fisher received 239 votes... out of 497 cast. He was undervoted 51.9%, despite being the only candidate. Technically, blank votes defeated him.
Granted, there’s nothing wrong with intentionally leaving a race blank — I didn’t vote for my unopposed Republican State Rep. Bob Morris after he made idiotic statements about litter boxes in public schools because I’d rather elect the contents of a litter box than someone who actually believes schools are installing litter boxes for students to use — but was that really the case here?
Did half of all voters in Jefferson Township make a statement about Fisher’s tenure as trustee, or is it that there were 177 straight-party Republican voters who ultimately ended up leaving the race blank even though Fisher was the only candidate.
“Well, OK, but so what? What’s the harm here?”
Well, the harm, especially in a lopsided partisan place like northeast Indiana, is you sap competition from races.
Let’s look at the Orange Township trustee’s race. Longtime incumbent Democratic Trustee George Wolfe was defeated by Republican Shaun Wilson 694-470. Wilson picked up 375 straight-party Republican votes. Wolfe got 73 on the Democratic side.
With 1,164 votes cast and 582 needed to win, Wilson got 64% of the way to victory on auto-votes.
In the Noble County Council District 4 race, Republican Max Franklin won 1,885 to 612 over Democrat Anna Hornberger. Franklin got 955 straight-party votes, 76.5% of the 1,249 he needed to win.
He got more than half of his votes straight-party and 156% of Hornberger’s total from people who didn’t even look at the race.
“Aha, I see now, you’re just a leftist liberal communist who is trying to cheat Republicans!”
Hardly. Go to blue urban areas of Indiana and you’ll see the same brain-dead trend except with the parties flipped.
None of this is to take away anything from the local Republicans who won their races. There’s nothing to say that results would change much, if at all, if the straight-party button was removed. Republicans are still likely to win 60-70% of votes in the area.
There’s nothing to stop a voter from walking into the booth and just pushing any button with an R or a D next to it, should they be so inclined.
But, at the least, they should forced to do that.
At a minimum, voters should have to look at the candidates in each and every race individually on the ballot instead of shuffling in like zombies and voting like zombies.
It will increase awareness of who is getting elected in those unopposed races.
It would ensure that non-partisan contests and questions on the ballot actually get answered.
It might encourage voters to actually try to learn something about candidates.
It could spur more competition for races, where minority parties the state over could go into Election Day without knowing upfront that they’re going to start in a hole dug by one-button voters.
Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who now represents Kendallville, may consider picking up the torch left behind by former Rep. Dave Ober, R-Albion, who authored a bill in 2015 to kill straight-party voting. It didn’t pass and went cold after.
I strongly support Smaltz taking it back up and working to get it through, as Indiana is one of just six states left clinging to this dumbed-down form of voting.
An educated citizenry is at the bedrock of a strong democracy.
And because straight-party voting encourages ignorance, laziness and blind, blanket support for a political parties without consideration of the actual individual candidates themselves, it should be abolished.
