Ask a school choice advocate about why vouchers are so great, and they'll likely sell you a story about how vouchers exist to allow low-income families to escape failing school systems.
Maybe that was the case once, but in Indiana, that story is just that, mostly fiction.
As part of the new two-year budget from the Republican supermajority, the state will expand eligibility for school vouchers up to 724% of the federal poverty line.
Indiana Senate Democrats called that level "basically universal," while also pointing out the state caps public financial aid for pre-K education at just 150% of the poverty level.
The current federal poverty level for a family of four is $30,000 per year, so 724% of that would be an annual household income of $217,200. According to U.S. Census data, only 5.7% of Indiana households earn more than $200,000 per year, so I'd say "basically universal" is a pretty accurate descriptor.
Vouchers allow families to opt out of their child's normal public school and take the per-student tuition support the state would normally give to their home school — for an East Noble student, for example, that figure could be about $7,800 next year per proposed K-12 funding increases in this year's budget — to use toward tuition at a private school.
Critics (myself included) of this system, will note not only issues with putting public money in private schools, but also that money lost to vouchers seriously impacts public school funding. If you lose five $7,800 voucher students, guess what, you've basically just lost funding to pay one teacher's salary. And since class sizes are bigger than a 1-to-5 teacher-to-student ratio, you can see how this can be problematic.
"Oh, but vouchers are helping low-income families get better education for their kids! They're able to get out of failing school districts to somewhere better!"
Well, let's see what the data says.
The Indiana Department of Education's most recent data on the School Choice Program covers the 2021-22 school year.
Of the 1.12 million K-12 students in Indiana, 92% of students were enrolled in traditional public schools and public charter schools, while the rest were enrolled in private schools.
So who is using vouchers?
In 2021-22, there were 43,559 vouchers awarded across Indiana. Of those, the vast majority are "previous choice" vouchers, meaning the state renewed a voucher for the student from the year prior.
The state data breaks down that in the school year, the state received 10,120 new vouchers — requests that it hadn't had the year before.
So, how many of those were requested via the "'F' school" track, which allows a family to request a voucher if their student is currently attending a school that received an "F" accountability rating from the state?
Just 421.
In total, 4.16% of new vouchers were given to students escaping "failing" schools.
"Well, what about income levels? Maybe the 'failing schools' thing doesn't hold up but vouchers have to be benefiting the poor students, right?"
In 2020-21, just shy of 93% of vouchers went to households earning under $100,000.
"See! See!"
Well, hold on there, friend. That was 2020-21. The report notes that 2021-22 was the first year that a new income eligibility ceiling took effect, raising the voucher eligibility to 300% of the reduced-price lunch value (which is based off federal poverty guidelines).
In 2021-22, the percentage of vouchers going to household under $100,000 dropped to 79.34%. Meanwhile, the number of vouchers to households earning over $100,000 rose sharply from only 1,830 statewide to 7,382.
There were zero households earning $200,000 who qualified for vouchers in 2020-21. In 2021-22, the state was now funding vouchers for 68 students at that level.
The total number of vouchers for those under $100,000 households was close year-over-year — 24,080 in 2020-21 to 28,355 in 2021-22 — but, as you can plainly see, the increase in the eligibility table opened up significantly more families earning well above the state median income of about $63,000 per year to qualify for vouchers.
Breaking it down another step, only 13,367 vouchers in 2021-22 were given to families earning under $50,000 — which is below the state's median income and therefore can actually be consider "low income" — which means that's just 37.4% of the total.
Those in the $50,000 to $100,000 range, which could run the gamut from on the edge "low income" to being "middle class" to even being "above average," were about 42% of the total vouchers. Unfortunately the state's data doesn't delineate an more specifically than that.
So, are vouchers going to save students from failing schools? No, as only 4% of new vouchers awarded in 2021-22 were through that track.
Are vouchers benefiting low-income families? Mostly no, as only about a third go to households under $50,000 which would truly be considered "low income," with a slightly larger chunk going to households more in the state's middle-income range.
And, remember, when the state raised the ceiling on the income eligibility in 2021-22 — as they're intended to do again — Indiana saw significantly more families earning over $100,000 now qualifying for and taking vouchers.
Where pre-2020 the program very much was funding Hoosiers under $100,000 annual income, recent changes by the Republican supermajority have opened the door to much more state money flowing to high-earning households that previously didn't qualify.
So the next time a conservative lawmaker tells you that school vouchers help low income families escape bad schools, call their bluff and tell them they need to hit the books.
Maybe it was once, but nowadays, under this supermajority, vouchers are more and more becoming a cash grab for the well-to-do as a subsidy for private institutions, usually church-run religious schools, both of whom arguably shouldn't be dipping their hands into the public money collection plate in the first place.
