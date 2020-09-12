A year ago Vernie Scheiber and LouAnne Pillers knew the 2019-2020 school year would be their last year of teaching at St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville.
They knew they would retire in 2020 but they never imagined their retirement party would be a masked event.
The mixed up year of 2020 means that events planned for last spring are happening this summer and fall — and sometimes not at all.
Their re-scheduled, re-located retirement party will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Bixler Lake Park at the pavilion near the Cole garden by the entrance to the road to the east side of the lake. Masks are requested.
All four of our children went to St. John School and Vernie and Jane Scheiber were an important part of their life, for which we are very grateful.
In July of 1986, Vernie, who grew up in southern Indiana near Tell City, accepted the call to be the principal of St. John. His first call was to a Lutheran school on the west side of St. Louis for 12 years. After earning his master’s in educational administration, he answered the call from St. John to be principal and fourth and fifth grade teacher.
During his 34 years at St. John, for 19 years he was both principal and teacher.
“I always thought I wanted to end my career teaching,” Vernie said in a phone interview Thursday. He taught various grade levels, but his favorites were fifth and sixth grades.
He is grateful for having been “surrounded by terrific people called to share the love of Christ with others.”
When Vernie arrived, St. John had 87 students, pre-school through grade 5. The school now has students through grade 8; its enrollment reached a high of 220, but now, as with most Christian schools, enrollment is down because “more people are choosing to educate their kids at home and online or going the public route.”
Vernie added that he thinks it’s a reflection of our society.
He and Jane were married in 1991. “Our students went to the public library every week and she was the new children’s librarian ...” Jane is an instructional aide at St. John in the kindergarten room.
Their daughters are Carrie Black, who is married, and Mollie.
In retirement, Vernie is focusing on his hobby buying and selling antiques and enjoying being home during the day.
LouAnne Pillers and her husband, Bob, are the parents of Kacey, Lindsey and Rob, and the grandparents of five.
LouAnne taught preschool for several years with Cindy Griebel at the park department as well as eight years at St. John where her focus was social studies and English/language arts.
Their children attended St. John during the 1990s; she was a room mother, volunteered in the classrooms and helped with the parent-teacher league. “St. John has always felt like family, and I was so grateful when the school board hired me to teach the two subjects I love most. It couldn’t have been better,” she said in an email interview.
Among her “many wonderful memories” are the “ancient history tours in the church basement, our legendary talent shows in the girls’ cabin at outdoor ed, and reading novels in the classroom around our cardboard campfire with flashlights.
“One very vivid memory occurred when we decided to have school on Good Friday to make up a snow day. We decided that the focus of the day would be on Jesus and what happened to him on Good Friday. Stations of the cross were set up around the school, and at one, students wrote a sin down on a piece of paper and then nailed it to a giant cross. I can still see the very oldest students helping the littlest ones nail their sins to the cross. It was very moving, and we decided that being in school on Good Friday was a good thing.”
LouAnne is known for her role as school marm at the Wayne Center One Room Schoolhouse. She hopes to expand programming there, “hopefully getting more students out there on field trips, when that becomes possible again.”
Also, with retirement, she plans to do more traveling, cooking and a little more relaxing.
Vernie said he accepted the job at St. John with a lot of uncertainty.
“The unknown was ahead,” he recalled.
But over the years, his greatest satisfaction was seeing the school grow, affect people’s lives and serve as a blessing to the community.
