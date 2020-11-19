A stark warning about the exponentially growing COVID-19 pandemic in northeast Indiana, was the message the Kendallville Rotary Club heard Tuesday night from a Parkview Hospital medical expert.
Dr. R. Scott Stienecker, an infectious disease specialist in Fort Wayne, spoke to the club members via Zoom about the current huge spike in the number of deadly virus cases in Noble and LaGrange counties, throughout the state and in most parts of the U.S.
He predicted that sometime this week virtually all the counties in Indiana will move to “red” in the state’s COVID-19 ranking system, which would put them in the highest risk category.
The infectious positivity rate for area counties is an alarming 30 to 45%, he said. The goal is to be at less than 5%.
“There are so many people spreading COVID that we haven’t picked up in our testing strategy that it’s spreading amongst us like wildfire,” he said. “We have no idea who is actively spreading infection at this time.”
Stienecker predicted that if more people don’t take the pandemic seriously, the growth in cases will cause factories to close and even the availability of gasoline for transportation will be impacted. He said back in April when there were only 2 to 3% of the people infected with COVID, there were shortages in grocery stores. “Now we have 10% infected. But before we are done in July we’re looking at 40% of people infected, barring a vaccine, barring good effective medicines, barring people doing what they are supposed to do.
“It’s all completely within our control to stop this epidemic and to stop between 600,000 and 1.2 million from dying by July 1,” he said.
The growth in virus cases will continue for the next six to eight weeks, Stienecker said, then plateau for a couple of months before decreasing. He predicted increased hospitalizations and deaths through the end of the year, locally and elsewhere.
An Ohio native and graduate of Ohio State University, Stienecker gave background about the emergence of coronaviruses worldwide, beginning 30 years ago. The virus likely originated in bats, moved to animals traded in live-animal markets and then moved to humans.
The warning signs of people with COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Stienecker said the U.S. has done a poor job of dealing with the pandemic not because it wasn’t prepared, but because the government did not follow the federal pandemic plan that was drawn up in 2005, revised in 2006 and updated in 2017.
The U.S. proved it could flatten the curve regarding the number of COVID-19 cases earlier this year through strict measures, but a major spike in the virus has occurred this fall because of the lack of leadership and people not taking the pandemic seriously.
He said with the growth of the pandemic locally, gatherings of even 10 people in one setting are unsafe. He noted that churches could be the deadliest places. COVID-19 can spread with relative ease in churches because of singing and loud talking. One study in the state of Washington showed that 60 members of a church choir came down with COVID-19 after a rehearsal.
To stop the spread of the virus, he said people should social distance — staying at least six feet away from others and stop gathering in bars, gyms, cinemas, hair salons, at parties and weddings.
Washing your hands, wearing an approved mask and cleaning surfaces often are also important. He also said that the vulnerable — elderly and people with underlying medical conditions — should be protected.
On a positive note, Stienecker reviewed the good news about the Pfizer, Moderna and Lilly vaccines that may win final approval sometime in December. He said Hoosiers may be ahead of other Americans in receiving the vaccines because of the political pull of Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, and because Lilly is headquartered in Indianapolis.
He said Parkview Hospital will be one of the agents distributing the vaccines in the region, but the full plan by the federal government hasn’t clearly been revealed.
