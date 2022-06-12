Q: Our house was built about five years ago and we are on crawlspace for most of the house. The foyer, breezeway and garage are all on a poured slab. The hallway from the breezeway leads into the kitchen and all of this area has got tile floors. The remainder of the house has either wood floors or is carpet. The problem is that the tile in the hallway and kitchen that is tile has been cracking and appears loose. I had some one look at it and indicated that the transition from crawl space to slab the flooring is flush and what is needed is a thicker tile backer board on the wood floor to stabilize the tile floor, but this would make the floors unlevel. I don’t know what to do now besides tear up all the tile? — Robert
A: Whenever you install tile onto a wood floor structure, you have to have a sub-surface that will not move or flex, otherwise the tile will move causing it to crack and come loose.
It is not simply a mater of screwing down a concrete backer board unless it is thick enough and the wood floor structure is solid. Backer board comes in several thicknesses, with the thinnest being less structure than thicker material. It will work better if it is set bonding the wood subfloor with the concrete backer board. There are other products like structural mat materials that can also be set in thin set or mortar that will have a thinner profile.
There are several different types and brands of tile backer board, and all have different properties with there own pros and cons. Most are a composite of mortar and fiberglass mesh to keep it structurally sound. The wood floor can also be a culprit if it has to much give or movement. Structural reinforcement can also be added to the floor to add rigidity not allowing for movement.
Your particular project might require removing all the tile so that thicker subsurface can be added still having the floors flush with each other.
