During the 2018-2019 school year, I could always count on our AFS YES student, Shivam of India, to come up with information and ideas that I had not yet thought about.
AFS YES students are sponsored by the Department of State for a year of high school in the U.S.
This year, our AFS YES student Leith of Tunisia, is doing the same. Tunisia is under a lockdown, as is India. Leith’s return plans are unknown at this time.
Shivam and his parents live in Ahmedabad, a city of 8.8 million, in northwest India. “Police are deployed everywhere requesting people to not go out, and 110 people from our locality have been taken for testing just this morning,” he wrote to me this past Sunday.
He and his parents are doing “fine,” Shivam told me Wednesday. “We have enough food and are safe. The government has been managing the crisis very well here and they have made sure there is no lack of any basic facilities. We have just around 500 cases here in India. I hope all these efforts to flatten the curve help.”
He said he was concerned about thousands of people who work as daily-wagers in India. “They might face a shortage of money to buy essentials.” He was also concerned about thousands of migrants from poor Indian states who stay in cities to work.
“People are really concerned here,” he said. “The government has taken over a lot of private hospitals and is converting them into COVID-19 treatment centers. Schools, halls, gymnasiums have been notified that if need be even their area might be temporarily taken by the state to convert into a medical facility.”
Thursday morning he told me the Indian government announced a relief package giving food and some cash in-hand to farmers, laborers, widows, senior citizens and disabled people “to help them survive the crisis in peace.”
Also, he sent me a thought-provoking March 20 article by Yuval Noah Harari (author of “Sapients”) from the Financial Times. Here are excerpts of Harari’s thoughts regarding the importance of well-informed and self-motivated citizens who have access to scientific facts and trust their government.
“When choosing between alternatives, we should ask ourselves not only how to overcome the immediate threat, but also what kind of world we will inhabit once the storm passes.
“We face two particularly important choices. The first is between totalitarian surveillance and citizen empowerment. The second is between nationalist isolation and global solidarity.
“One method is for the government to monitor people, and punish those who break the rules. Today, for the first time in human history, technology makes it possible to monitor everyone all the time ... The most notable case is China.
“If corporations and governments start harvesting our biometric data en masse, they can get to know us far better than we know ourselves, and they can then not just predict our feelings but also manipulate our feelings and sell us anything they want — be it a product or a politician
“Imagine North Korea in 2030, when every citizen has to wear a biometric bracelet 24 hours a day. If you listen to a speech by the Great Leader and the bracelet picks up the tell-tale signs of anger, you are done for.
“Even when infections from coronavirus are down to zero, some data-hungry governments could argue they needed to keep the biometric surveillance systems in place because they fear a second wave of coronavirus, or because there is a new Ebola strain evolving in central Africa, or because ...
“We can and should enjoy both privacy and health. We can choose to protect our health and stop the coronavirus ... by empowering citizens. In recent weeks, some of the most successful efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic were orchestrated by South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore (relying on) extensive testing, on honest reporting, and on the willing cooperation of a well-informed public.
“When people are told the scientific facts, and when people trust public authorities to tell them these facts, citizens can do the right thing ... A self-motivated and well-informed population is usually far more powerful and effective than a policed, ignorant population.”
Friday morning Shivam shared good news with me.
“The lockdown is working!” he wrote. “There have been no new cases in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.”
Gujarat, Shivam’s state, has a population of 63.8 million according to the 2011 census. The population of India is 1.33 billion.
“The lockdown is nationwide until April 15, making it a 21-day lockdown,” Shivam said. “I feel relieved to hear the news! I am grateful for the way the entire situation is being handled by the authorities.”
This column can be found at kpcnews.com and with this column is a link to Yuval Noah Harari’s lengthy essay “The world after coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.