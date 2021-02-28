KENDALLVILLE — A woman who was arrested for burglary after she was found inside a machine shop acting strangely was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Drugs may have been a factor, as she told police she had been smoking methamphetamine the night before her arrest.
Britney T. Marcinkevicius, 29, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, was found inside a local shop by its owner on Sunday, writing notes and cleaning, and now faces a Level 5 felony charge of burglary after she was found to be in possession of equipment from the facility.
The owner of the shop said he went out to his building and found Marcinkevicius. He told police she had left notes that said, “We need to talk.”
Marcinkevicius was holding a purse that had a piece of copper pipe sticking out, which it turns out was a piece of equipment used in the shop, court records said. She also had a computer relay switch in her purse. She told police she didn’t know what it was, so she took it.
Deputy Mason Hottell asked Marcinkevicius why she was in the shop and she allegedly replied, “I know that this place had the answers that I need.”
The story picked up almost 13,000 views on the week.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories in kpcnews.com from Feb. 18-24:
1) Woman faces charges after found in shop cleaning — 12,970 pageviews
2) ‘Dead’ man arrested by ISP — 3,197 pageviews (21,543 total)
3) Main jailed on burglary charge — 2,423 pageviews
4) Kendallville K-9s hitting drug problem hard — 1,235 pageviews
5) Police, prosecutors now fighting liquid meth — 1,151 pageviews
6) Lawmakers need to choose schools over ‘school choice’ (Our View) — 1,151 pageviews
7) Robert Egolf (obituary) — 983 pageviews
8) Dickman family donating 5-acre site to Auburn — 954 pageviews (2,639 total)
9) 873% increase in area youth at ‘high risk’ of suicide — 866 pageviews
10) Recovery house to serve Noble County — 860 pageviews (1,165 total)
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the four-county area’s ongoing vaccine distribution, a new rental assistance program and a COVID-19 update were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 19: The number of vaccines distributed in the four-county area dropped a bit this week, with bad weather likely to blame — 4,597 people reached, three reactions, one share, 17 comments
Feb. 18: Last year, the state provided $25 million in rental assistance to Hoosiers affected by the pandemic. Now, the state is preparing to push out a second round of assistance, this time totaling $448 million — 4,299 people reached, 22 reactions, 13 shares, two comments
Feb. 22: COVID-19 activity continues to run at historic lows across Indiana and few new cases are being identified day-to-day in northeast Indiana — 3,958 people reached, 23 reactions, 14 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a big power outage in Angola, DeKalb County science fair winners and a Skinner Lake fire were the top posts of the wee:
Feb. 19: (The Herald Republican) There is a widespread power outage in Angola. NIPSCO is working on what appears to be a substation issue at Broad Street — 2,276 people reached, 10 reactions, 33 shares, 14 comments
Feb. 22: (The Star) DeKalb Central students win science fair awards — 350 people reached, 30 reactions, one share, one comment
Feb. 19: (The News Sun) Area fire crews are currently on scene of a house fire on West Skinner Lake Drive. The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday — 6,728 people reached, 176 reactions, 50 shares, 74 comments
