Neither my Dad, nor my school
Encouraged me to grab a tool.
Obviously, my school taught me a little about poetry, which doesn’t help at all when you have a leaky faucet.
I suppose my guidance counselor at East Noble High School would have popped a vein if I’d signed up for auto mechanics instead of advanced English. He should have advised me how much money that shop class could save me in adulthood. I should have considered that I might move to Auburn — a town that’s crazy about fixing old cars.
As I reflect on Father’s Day, my own dad’s best tool was a pitching wedge, unless it was his driver or putter. His ideal Dad’s Day was playing 18 holes in the morning and watching the U.S. Open on TV all afternoon.
When Dad was my age (69.9 years), guys half his age still were calling him to play on their four-man tournament teams. Disappointingly, the golf champ’s son hasn’t picked up a nine-iron in at least nine years.
What Dad gained for his skill on the links was a shelf covered with trophies, topped by little figures of men with perfect swings, holding tiny golf clubs on their graceful follow-throughs. I wish I knew what happened to them, but I suppose they’re in a landfill somewhere.
Golf had its upsides. Dad made legions of golfing buddies. He used to say that in some years he earned more money from golf bets than by running his florist shop. Maybe he was kidding. Somehow he stayed friendly with all those guys after hustling their cash.
In his later years, Dad gave me a set of his favorite golf clubs. They’d gone out of style, because the woods were custom-made out of real wood — persimmon — instead of today’s high-tech metals. He said he could trust that I’d never wear them out.
Since I couldn’t match Dad’s talent for swinging a golf club, and no one showed me how to swing a hammer, I had few useful skills to pass on to our three boys.
A couple of decades ago, the boys snickered when I chose a tool kit in the family’s Christmas gift exchange. That motivated me to prove — someday, somehow — I could use those mysterious implements.
Beautiful Wife Betsy might have rolled her eyes, too. She grew up as the eldest daughter of a handyman, fetching screwdrivers, holding flashlights and developing the confidence to tackle household repairs.
Fortunately, the boys had their mom and her dad for good role models. They know a socket wrench from a pair of pliers. One of them built his own motorcycle out of spare parts.
But lately, not quite too late in the game, their old man is gaining a little confidence with do-it-yourself projects, as long as Betsy stands close by to keep me from doing something dangerous.
In the past few weeks, we’ve installed a sump-pump switch, snaked out a clogged drain and installed a new bathroom faucet.
For the ultimate challenge, we tackled a problem causing the passenger footwell in Betsy’s car to fill with water every time it rained hard.
Give credit to Betsy for finding the solution on YouTube. We needed to remove the windshield wipers, then detach three large pieces of black plastic to gain access to a pair of plugged drains.
Why her car is both flood-prone and repair-proof defies logic. I’ve long suspected that auto companies give fat bonuses to designers for making self-maintenance nearly impossible.
I dropped only one fastener into the depths of the engine compartment, never to be seen again. A trip to the auto parts store found a reasonable substitute. The car went back together almost just the way Ford built it, and I no longer need to wear flippers to ride shotgun with Betsy.
As I put my tools back into my once-ridiculed kit, I wished the boys could have seen their old dad do that. I felt prouder than if I’d smacked a little, white ball — the way my dad used to do — 300 yards down the middle of the fairway.
dave kurtz is the editor of The Star newspaper. He can be reached at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com.
